90 Day Fiance’s Molly Hopkins shows off results of latest weight loss ‘reset’

Molly Hopkins is feeling confident amid her latest body “reset.”

The 90 Day Fiance personality is looking trimmer than ever, thanks to her go-to supplement.

Molly is a Plexus ambassador, which means she promotes the company’s products, including its well-known “pink drink,” which claims to help customers improve their health and shed unwanted pounds.

In addition to her regular Instagram page, Molly also runs a page dedicated to her Plexus Health business, @pillowtalkprincesses_plexus.

The 48-year-old Georgia native’s latest post included a full-body shot showing off the results of her latest detox.

Molly struck a pose in a form-fitting floor-length dress, wearing her long hair in loose waves, placing one hand behind her head and the other on her hip.

Molly Hopkins credits a ‘reset’ for her recent weight loss

“Listen to me now !! You want to lose weight but you don’t want to stay committed…. Well guess what NOTHING works like that,” Molly began her accompanying caption.

The LiviRae Lingerie owner continued, “I’ve done several resets over the past two years and stayed consistent with my products and I am confident that you too can feel better and lose weight.”

Molly revealed that her latest reset resulted in a 5.8-pound weight loss, accounting for her more slender-than-ever appearance.

“I just lost 5.8lbs with my last RESET and I want to get you started. Let me give you $16 off to get going. Message me RESET to begin,” she concluded in her caption.

Molly’s followers were clearly impressed with her efforts, and let her know it in the comments section.

Molly’s fans applaud her weight-loss efforts

“Get it girl 🔥,” wrote Jen Gerard, the CEO of Gerard Cosmetics.

Several more of Molly’s fans and followers left fire emojis to express how impressed they were with her slender new physique.

Molly’s fans are impressed by her weight loss. Pic credit: @pillowtalkprincesses_plexus/Instagram

“Beautiful❤️,” added @countrygirl37752.

Molly shed 40 pounds last year

Molly’s weight-loss efforts have been an ongoing process.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she shared that she had dropped an impressive 40 pounds as of September 2023.

Molly revealed that her weight loss made her “happy and gut healthy” and that the key to her success was “trusting the process.”

“If you don’t give yourself and these products time to get in there and get to work they won’t work for you!” Molly emphasized to her fans.

Molly is busy outside of 90 Day Fiance

Since we last saw Molly on 90 Day: The Last Resort — which resulted in her and Kelly Brown’s breakup — she has remained busy in her personal life.

Molly owns and operates her lingerie store, LiviRae, and this week, she revealed that it had been nominated for The Best of Intima Awards 2024.

And in addition to working on her physical health, Molly has stayed busy improving her spiritual health as well.

Earlier this week, Molly posted that she was participating in “an amazing healing ceremony” with Mestana Collective, an “Atlanta-based group of spiritual truth seekers, weaving consciousness through community and culture.”

Molly took part in a despacho, which is a “traditional ceremony about releasing and also receiving, giving gratitude, and blessing to our Earth.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.