90 Day Fiance’s Mohamed Abdelhamed says ‘the truth will come out soon’ amid infidelity

It became common knowledge at the end of the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance Tell All that Mohamed Abdelhamed was unfaithful to his wife, Yve Arellano. Now, Mohamed is claiming that “the truth will come out soon” and that people still don’t know his side of the story.

Messages between Mohamed and another woman were shared on the show as Mohamed explained himself in a video and Yve, separately, talked about what was happening. The messages were of Mohamed intimately talking to another woman both emotionally and sexually.

Yve called the betrayal “Shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” saying, “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in.”

Mohamed said of his transgression, ” I met that girl online. She was very nice. I thought we are friends. I was speaking to this woman for, I think, two months. And then things started to get bigger.”

He went on to explain that Yve saw his phone, and that’s how she found out. She saw pictures and phone calls that were inappropriate.

In his defense, Mohamed said, “I wanted to make that right, I texted these women, I told her ‘I am a married man. Please stop texting me any more.’ I know I did wrong. All I can do now is same story to my wife, and I promise her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that. I’m trying to fix it.”

Of where she and Mohamed stand after this incident, Yve revealed, “Honestly, I just don’t know what the future holds for us.”

Mohamed Abdelhamed claims there is more to be told about his infidelity

In a recent Instagram post of Mohamed’s, he got flak from 90 Day viewers in the comments, and he chose to reply to someone who slammed his infidelity.

The critic wrote, “I was on your team until I watched the end of part 2 of the tell all. Can’t believe you would message other women!”

Mohamed replied, “all what I can say now that you still don’t know my part of the story.”

The critic then questioned, “what’s your part man?”

To which Mohamed answered, “the truth will come out soon enough, stay tuned.”

Mohamed Abdelhamed plotted to leave Yve Arellano

More of the messages shared by a 90 Day fan page on Instagram revealed that Mohamed allegedly plotted to leave Yve when he got his green card.

Furthermore, he talked about leaving Yve to be with the woman he was talking to once he got his green card. He also trash-talked having to be around Yve’s special needs son and asserted that Yve would never have his baby.

Whether Yve and Mohamed are still together remains unknown, but 90 Day viewers interested in this unfolding situation should stay tuned for more developments.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.