90 Day Fiance’s Miona Bell surprises Jibri with a motorcycle for his ‘best birthday ever’

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell surprised her husband Jibri Bell with a motorcycle for what he deemed the “best birthday ever.”

Miona and Jibri comprise one of the new couples to join Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

The photogenic couple shares much of their personal lives with their fans on social media, where they’ve gained 239,000 followers on Instagram between the two of them.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to 90 Day Fiance viewers that the “clout-chasing” couple made a big deal out of Jibri’s birthday and took to social media to commemorate the special day.

To celebrate Jibri’s recent 29th birthday, Miona went all out, first dedicating an Instagram post to her husband before sharing another post, showing her fans the gift she got him.

On Saturday, Miona shared a carousel post with her IG followers, including three gorgeous photos of herself and Jibri posing alongside an elephant as they embraced on the rocks near some water.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell wishes husband Jibri a Happy Birthday

“Happy birthday to the love of my life!” Miona captioned the share. “Thank you for all the support and love you give me every single day! I hope you know everything you do is deeply appreciated.”

“Im so grateful and lucky I get to spend this beautiful life with you,” she continued. “Let’s continue to grow, learn, travel and bring happiness and love into each others lives. Love you Jibri, happy birthday ❤️

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The following day, Miona took to Instagram once again, this time to show off the expensive gift with which she surprised Jibri, in the form of a Reel.

Miona surprises Jibri with a motorcycle for his birthday: ‘Best Birthday Ever!!!’

Jibri shared the same post on his Instagram, captioning it, “Best Birthday Ever!!! Thank you babe I knew you were up to something!!! This has been a huge year for both of us and this just made it even better!!! 😩❤️”

In the video, Miona told her followers that it was Jibri’s birthday and that she was going to surprise him with a couple of gifts. The first present was a book he wanted, along with a candle, before she surprised him with the big gift, asking him what he’s been asking for.

Jibri incorrectly guessed a few times before she handed him a key to a motorcycle. As he opened the front door and saw the motorcycle, Jibri was overwhelmed and repeatedly said, “Stop!” before exclaiming, “Let’s go!” and hopping on the bike to start it up.

Miona and Jibri, who recently celebrated their three-year dating anniversary, will tie the knot on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance. Miona won’t get the beachfront wedding she dreamed of but tune in to find out whether her and Jibri’s desert nuptials are enough to satisfy her.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.