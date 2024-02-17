90 Day Fiance’s Mary DeNuccio diagnosed with cancer: ‘I don’t want to die’

Brandan DeNuccio has shared some unfortunate news regarding his wife, Mary DeNuccio.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Brandan made the announcement on Saturday morning in his Instagram Stories.

Along with a family photo including himself, Mary, and their infant daughter, Midnight, Brandan told his followers about Mary’s cancer diagnosis and shared a link to her fundraising website.

“I humble asking for your financial help for Mary’s surgery to remove her colon cancer,” he wrote in the caption.

“We need help not judgements,” Brandan continued. “Any amount will help Mary a lot and save her life.”

Brandan announced Mary’s cancer diagnosis and shared her fundraising page. Pic credit: @brandan.denuccio18/Instagram

On Mary’s GoGetFunding page, HELP MARY FINANCIALLY FOR HER COLON CANCER, she uploaded a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her hand on her head, her eyes closed, and IVs in both hands.

Mary DeNuccio shares emotional plea ahead of colon cancer surgery ‘before it’s too late’

Mary explained her diagnosis in her campaign story, revealing that she received her colon cancer diagnosis on February 17, 2024.

Mary wrote that she’s passed blood in her bowel movements since high school but thought it was “normal.”

The Philippines native continued to explain that the bleeding stopped for “a long time” but came back during her college years, stopped, and then returned again recently.

Admittedly, Mary is scared to undergo surgery after the harrowing experience she had during her C-section with Midnight.

“But the doctor said [it] needs to be removed before it’s too late,” Mary wrote.

The reality TV star noted that since she’s the only one in the family who is working and financially supporting her family, she needs help paying her medical bills.

“I hope you will help me any amount will help me a lot,” Mary added.

“Please don’t judge me I don’t want to die. I want to spend my whole life with my daughter.”

As of the publishing of this article, Mary had raised $90 between seven donors.

Some of Mary’s donors left encouraging messages on her GoGetFunding page.

One of Mary’s supporters wrote, “I hope you get better and stay strong, you are still my friends list from my instagram (L) I will pray for you and I will pay small for you. god bless all. hugs (L).”

Mary has raised $90 to help pay her medical bills. Pic credit: GoGetFunding.com/Help Mary Financially For Her Colon Cancer

Others told Mary, “We hope you get better. Stay strong for midnight!” and were hopeful their donations “help a little bit.”

What are the statistics on Mary’s type of cancer?

Per the American Cancer Society, colon cancer’s survival rates vary depending on the cancer’s stage.

Mary didn’t share what stage her cancer is or any other details, but for localized colon cancer, the 5-year survival rate is 91 percent, regional is 73 percent, and distant is 13 percent.

Treatment for colon cancer can include surgery, ablation, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, depending on the stage of the cancer and the condition of the patient.

