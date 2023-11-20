90 Day Fiance’s Mary DeNuccio complains ‘life is hard’ in cryptic message: ‘God is preparing something for me’

Mary DeNuccio has been facing some struggles, and it looks as though the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie can’t catch a break.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we’re watching Mary and Brandan DeNuccio’s storyline play out.

The couple initially shocked viewers with their over-the-top jealousy issues and frequent arguments.

As the season has progressed, Mary and Brandan have found themselves under scrutiny since they decided to have a baby while still living with Mary’s grandparents and are struggling financially.

Despite their up-and-down relationship, Mary and Brandan decided to go through with tying the knot, and we got a glimpse at their wedding day in a preview for this week’s episode.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In real-time, off camera, Mary is pregnant with her and Brandan’s first child, and the two are facing some major issues in their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie Mary DeNuccio is ‘trusting the process’ amid her struggles

Over the weekend, Mary shared some cryptic messages in her Instagram Stories, hinting that she’s once again going through some tough times.

The 23-year-old Philippines native shared two slides with her followers, first writing, “Maybe it’s not the right time For me…”

Mary shares her struggles in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @maria.rosaaaaaa/Instagram

“But I know it will be better someday…” Mary continued. “Just trust the process… I know God preparing something for me…”

In her second slide, Mary told her fans and followers, “I know I can. But I can’t. Life is hard.”

Brandan and Mary’s relationship has been riddled with obstacles since day one

It’s unclear what Mary was foreshadowing, but it could be many things. Mary and Brandan’s relationship rollercoaster has certainly kept us on our toes this season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mary alleged that Brandan’s love of playing video games has consumed him lately and has caused their fights to turn physical.

On top of that, Mary has accused 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics of bullying her over her appearance, which she said has brought her to tears daily.

Mary and Brandan also sparked rumors they may have split in recent weeks. Following Mary’s accusations that Brandan put his hands on her, the two scrubbed all photos of each other from their Instagram feeds.

Brandan has since added several photos of himself and Mary, but she has yet to do the same on her Instagram.

Mary and Brandan’s wedding ceremony will play out tonight on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. If their storyline so far this season is any indication, we should expect some major drama to go down on their special day.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.