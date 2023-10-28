90 Day Fiance’s Mary denies she’s pregnant with baby No. 2: ‘It’s my first baby’

Mary DeNuccio seemingly announced her second pregnancy earlier this month, but now the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie says that the baby she’s expecting is her first.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Mary uploaded several photos to Instagram, announcing that she and her husband, Brandan DeNuccio, are expecting a baby together.

Given the rumors that Mary and Brandan are already parents to a child some people believe was born last year, everyone assumed that the announcement pertained to Baby DeNuccio No. 2.

However, Mary denies those claims after being questioned about bringing a second baby into the world amid her and Brandan’s financial difficulties.

Mary conducted an Instagram Story Q&A and asked her followers to ask her and Brandan some questions.

Her 10,100 IG followers obliged, and one question read, “How can you afford baby #2[?]”

Mary DeNuccio shoots down claims that she’s expecting her second child with Brandan

According to Mary, there are no concerns about affording a second baby because she and Brandan are expecting their first child, not baby No. 2.

Mary says she’s expecting her first child, not her second. Pic credit: @maria.rosaaaaaa/Instagram

“It’s my first baby lol 😂,” was Mary’s reply.

Did Mary and Brandan hide the birth of a child?

Mary’s revelation certainly raises many questions for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

The reason we were convinced that this is Mary’s second pregnancy is because of a live stream dated August 2022.

In the video, Mary prepared a protein shake for Brandan in their kitchen in the Philippines.

In the background of the recording, a baby could be heard crying, and Mary quickly muted the video when she realized it.

However, when asked about the mysterious baby wailing in the background, Mary told her followers, “I don’t have baby yet. We are planning to have a baby.”

Mary never explained why a baby was heard crying in the background or why she quickly muted the video. Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she had strategically stood behind the blender to hide any evidence of a baby bump.

Mary and Brandan’s marital woes are playing out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and on social media

Amid all of the speculation about Mary and Brandan expanding their family, the couple is dealing with other serious issues.

Mary and Brandan announced her pregnancy in since-deleted posts on Instagram earlier this month. Pic credit: @maria.rosaaaaaa/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Mary accused Brandan of domestic violence during an Instagram Live.

As Mary recorded herself sobbing throughout the video, Brandan repeatedly apologized to her for breaking some furniture in their home and for being a “lazy f**king piece of s**t.”

Mary called out Brandan for not only shouting at her and breaking things but also for “pushing” her during a heated argument.

Following the IG Lives, Mary scrubbed nearly all photos of herself and Brandan from her Instagram feed, including their recent pregnancy announcement.

Given this couple’s volatile relationship — even before Brandan left the U.S. for the Philippines — it shouldn’t come as much of a shock to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers that they’re facing some serious issues in their marriage.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.