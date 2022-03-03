90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik shoots down men who think pregnancy is easy: ‘You try it’

Loren Brovarnik had a snippy remark for men who assume that pregnancy is “easy.” Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik had a stern message for men who assume that pregnancy is easy.

The 33-year-old reality TV star knows a thing or two about pregnancy. Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days viewers watched as she and her husband Alexei welcomed their second son, Asher, this season.

Loren and Alexei are raising two sons under the age of two after Loren went through back-to-back pregnancies in just 16 months. Loren and Alexei welcomed their firstborn son, Shai, in April 2020, and their second son, Asher, in August 2021.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik to men who think pregnancy is easy: ‘You try it, and then you can talk to me’

During Loren’s March 3 appearance on an episode of The Doctors focusing on fertility, the Florida resident spoke about men’s views on how women handle pregnancy.

“Men tend to think that pregnancy is just, ‘Oh carrying a baby, it’s beautiful, blah, blah, blah.’ It’s not easy,” Loren told the show’s host, Dr. Andrew Ordon. “Not everybody enjoys it and the unexpected happens.”

“I was not expecting to have a baby come six weeks early. I was not expecting to be on bed rest for a few weeks before that. And when men think, ‘Oh, pregnancy is easy. I don’t know why she makes it look difficult?’ It’s like, ‘Hmm … you try it, and then you can talk to me. And then do it back to back, and then you can talk to me.'”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days viewers will remember when Loren was unexpectedly forced to deliver Asher six weeks early via C-section when she began contracting and medication couldn’t stop her labor from progressing.

Loren worried that she “did something wrong” to cause Asher’s premature birth, though that wasn’t the case.

Will Loren and Alexei give Shai and Asher siblings?

Asher spent 22 days in the NICU before he joined his parents and big brother Shai at home. Shai’s birth didn’t come without complications either. Shai arrived over one month before his due date and had a knot in his umbilical cord and spent 24 hours in the NICU.

These days, Loren and Alexei’s sons Shai and Asher are thriving, as evidenced by her frequent updates on Instagram. If Loren had it her way, her and Alexei’s family would be complete.

However, Alexei has other plans in mind. After discovering they were expecting a second boy, Alexei said, “And I was happy that it’s another boy. That means we have an opening for another try [to have a girl] and, uh, I think I want four in total.”

Loren fired back in a joking way and told Alexei, “The only way I would consider four kids is if by some miracle, the next time we try, it’s twins.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.