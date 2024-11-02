90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik dragged for ‘weird’ Halloween costume: ‘Hope your children don’t see’

Loren Brovarnik’s attempt at some Halloween humor fell flat.

The 90 Day Fiance personality shared this year’s Halloween costume with her millions of followers, but it didn’t sit well with many of them.

Loren uploaded a set of photos to her Instagram feed, clad in her homemade costume.

The 36-year-old reality TV star wore a makeshift doormat composed of poster board, including multicolored footprints and the word “Welcome” painted in white.

In her accompanying caption, Loren wrote, “Them: What are you for Halloween??”

“Me: A doormat – I mean a mom of 3 toddlers,” and added the hashtags #teambrovarnik, #accurate, #relatable, #momlife, #90dayfiance, #funny, and #thebrovbunch.

90 Day Fiance viewers put Loren’s costume on blast

More than 14,000 Instagram users liked the post, but in the comments section, Loren came under fire from critics who felt her costume idea was out of line.

Loren’s naysayers didn’t like that she likened being a mother to being a doormat, implying that her three young children walk all over her and dominate her life while she sits back and allows it, essentially villainizing her kids.

“Making your children villains in your dramatic life by calling yourself a doormat because of them… number one mom for sure 🙄,” read a sarcastic comment from one Instagram user.

@jennylynn1378 added, “Wow. Not even close to humorous. Always enjoyed following and watching your journey, until this. I hope your children don’t see this.”

Another critic told Loren that inferring that her three kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel, walk all over her is a “bad implication” because “Typically men walk all over you, not your children.”

One critic admitted that Loren’s post was offputting and hoped her children wouldn’t see it.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer called Loren’s costume “depressing as heck.”

“She says/does little things that make her look really unhappy with her life,” the commenter added.

Several Instagram users called Loren’s choice of costumes “weird.”

One pointed out that if they were a child and saw their mom dressing up as a “mom of 3 doormat,” they would feel like they did “something [terribly] wrong.”

“Imagine being your child and growing up and seeing this?” added @alessandramillican. “Yikes.”

Loren isn’t backing down amid the criticism

Apparently, Loren doesn’t think her costume exudes any negative connotation directed toward her kids.

For starters, Loren didn’t delete the post, meaning she didn’t succumb to the online criticism.

In fact, Loren pinned the post to the top of her Instagram feed, making it the first post anyone visiting her page sees.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.