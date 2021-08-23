90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima gives an update on her recovery

Larissa is giving an update on her latest plastic surgery. Puc credit: @larissalimreal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Larissa Dos Santos Lima is revealing how she is doing after her latest round of plastic surgery. TLC viewers are well aware that she enjoys being a chameleon in her own skin.

During an Instagram Story shared by Larissa, she showed off that she was sporting bruises all over her body and gave a shout to her nurse, Chery. The 90 Day Fiance star also had her face wrapped up for support.

Other than the bandages, the Brazillian model looked happy and on the mend. The mother of two sported two black eyes and swollen cheeks, which she mentioned was very normal. It also looked like Larissa enhanced her lips again.

Larissa’s breasts were also noticeably more prominent and were strapped up with a special medical bra. The TLC personality revealed she would be going back to the doctor tomorrow so he could look her over.

The 90 Day Fiance alum then posted a photo of her profile in the bathroom mirror. The snap showed bruising going up her entire leg and butt. The TLC star shared she had liposuction in her butt and face, which explained the bruising.

Larissa is happy with all her upgrades

In her Instagram story, a fan asked if she would ever return to the TLC franchise that made her famous, but Larissa answered no, saying, “Today I’m very happy where I’m in my life. If you asked 7 months ago I might would say yes.”

The Brazillian bombshell went on saying, “Today I have no drama, nothing to be ashamed of or pretend I’m not. So my life is very low key and I can finally be myself.”

Even though Larissa seems to be content with her new round of surgery, followers noted that she had essentially deleted all of her posts except for ten and started her account over.

Larissa worried fans

Last week, the 35-year-old shared some dark thoughts after she had woken up from surgery on her Instagram Story, which had followers worried. The reality TV star mentioned that she wished she had never come to Las Vegas and that she “would disappear.”

But after a few days of rest, it appears that Larissa is doing much better and back to her old self. Even though fans will no longer see her on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Larissa plans to continue with her updates every time she goes under the knife.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.