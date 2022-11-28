90 Day Fiance’s Kim Menzies suffers a tragic loss

Kim Menzies suffers a tragic loss in the latest episode. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kim Menzies broke down in the latest episode of the show. It was revealed her mother passed away not long after she returned from visiting Usman in Nigeria.

Kim said she was busy with Immigration and planning her wedding, and then two weeks after returning from Africa her mother, Sally, got sick and passed away.

Kim was close to her mother and was also her caregiver for eight years.

She told her Instagram followers: “No one will ever understand how close her and I were.” Kim said on the show, “she was my best friend and my best supporter.” If she ever had a problem she would go to her mother first, and she made her feel better.

Kim said she thanked God she still had Jamal and he was there with her through the tragic loss, although she felt like a part of her died with her mom and she will never be the same.

Kim and Jamal were in San Diego when she told him she didn’t know what to do now that she doesn’t have her mother to care for. Jamal told her she always has him and Usman.

Jamal admitted even though he wasn’t happy about his mother’s relationship, he was pleased with how supportive Usman was in her time of need, and that he makes her happy.

Kim and Jamal both claimed that Sally liked Usman, and he was present in their lives.

Kim’s son Jamal speaks about his grandmother’s death

Jamal told the camera that Sally was not a “traditional grandmother” but he loved her nonetheless.

“I know it hit my mom the hardest because she’s been living with her for the past eight years as her caregiver…” he said. “I feel like my mom doesn’t like being alone, but I’m always a phone call away.”

Kim wants to start doing things for herself

The TLC star decided to focus on herself by joining a gym, eating better, and quitting her smoking habit after her mother’s passing. She said she needed to stay healthy for Usman too, referencing their 19-year age gap.

The 51-year-old was exercising on the San Diego boardwalk, when she stated to the cameras she was ready to get a gym membership, hire a trainer, and get healthy.

Kim said her mom was her confidant, and she was unsure of what to do without her. “But I do believe my mom would want me to take care of myself,” she noted.

She then stated her mom’s death made her realize she needed to do better for Jamal and Usman.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.