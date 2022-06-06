90 Day Fiance’s Karine Martins wears biker shorts and crop top to feed fish

Karine Martins shared a photo with 90 Day Fiance fans in biker shorts and a crop top while feeding fish. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins looks comfortable as she has been showing out on social media without her now-estranged husband, Paul Staehle.

In her post, Karine took a break from her recent string of bedroom selfies to share a picture of herself out in the world with a little dog. She sported a matching crop top and biker shorts set while feeding fish.

The post’s caption used three different emojis to describe her two pictures.

Paul and Karine’s first meeting was captured in Season 1 of Before the 90 Days when Paul went down to the Amazon in Brazil. Since then, the tumultuous couple has appeared in another season of Before the 90 Days, The Other Way, and Happily Ever After?.

However, they were fired from the 90 Day franchise after domestic violence accusations came to light. However, they have still been formidable figures to fans for their level of off-camera drama.

They have two sons and are currently not together.

Karine shared two pictures with almost her 500k followers on Instagram.

Karine was leaning over a wooden railing in both pictures and appeared to drop food to waiting fish below.

She wore a rust-colored matching crop top and biker shorts set that she paired with a camo fishing hat.

Karine could be seen holding a leash with one hand in the first picture of the post, but the dog on the other end was out of view.

The dog came into view in the second photo. Karine did not directly show her face in either image.

This is the first time Karine has appeared in any photos with this dog.

Karine used the fish flag, blue heart, and dog emojis in the caption.

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle have been active on social media

Karine was charged with domestic assault in early March 2022, and both she and Paul were silent on social media for more than a month.

Around the same time, Paul and Karine both started posting again on social media.

Karine has shared several mirror selfies in different revealing outfits, and Paul has posted a few videos of himself running in the woods.

Paul’s most interesting recent post, however, has to do with the mystery woman he has posted photos with several times.

