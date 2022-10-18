90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass shuts down assumptions that being a realtor is an ‘easy’ job

Kara made it clear that working as a realtor is no easy task. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass recently shot down the assumption that working as a realtor is “easy” work.

Kara and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, were introduced to viewers during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

When viewers first met Kara, she was working as a balloon artist in Virginia, but she’s since changed career paths.

As it turns out, Kara isn’t just a talented artist, but a successful businesswoman as well.

Taking to her Instagram Reels, Kara recorded a video for her 178,000 followers talking about the range of responsibilities that her job entails as a realtor.

Kara noted that as a realtor, despite the job’s “amazing” benefits, she also wears the hat as her own “CEO, manager, social media team, advertising team, transaction coordinator, HR, client advisor, budgeting department, admin, open house-host, chief negotiator, therapist (at times) 🫣😅,” and added, “Idk who’s out here telling people this is easy but… 😩🙃.”

Meanwhile, Kara sat with one hand under her chin for the video while a voiceover played in the background. Text that read, “Oh, so your a REALTOR?!” followed, along with a statement that read, “Such an easy career right?” which popped above Kara’s head.

The red-headed beauty replied, mouthing the word, “No,” with a surprised expression on her face.

Kara answers 90 Day Fiance fans’ questions about her career

In the comments section, Kara answered some of her curious fans’ questions. One fan wanted to know when Kara began her career as a realtor and she revealed that she embarked on the career change in March 2021 and also noted that she doesn’t get much time off, telling another fan that she works “everyday.”

Another curious fan wondered what happened to Kara’s balloon arch business. Kara explained that she hasn’t done any balloon work since before she filmed for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

As it turns out, Kara wears many hats, also acting as a host, singer, and dancer. She advertises on her Direct.me, “Why do one thing, when you can do it all[?]” and touts her versatile skills as “Hosting, Singing, Latin Dance, Real Estate and beyond.”

In addition to all of the work Kara has on her plate, she and Guillermo are preparing for their most important job yet as they await the birth of their first child next month.

