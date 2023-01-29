Kara Bass of 90 Day Fiance looked stunning in a maternity throwback photo as she encouraged other women to embrace their bodies.

90 Day Fiance viewers met Kara and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, during Season 9 of the flagship series.

The redheaded beauty has amassed a growing social media following since her time on TLC, with 208,000 followers on Instagram.

Kara often shares snippets of her daily life with her hundreds of thousands of fans and followers and recently posted a throwback photo to her Stories.

Over the weekend, Kara shared a screenshot of an Instagram post featuring herself while still pregnant with her son Nicolas, whom she and Guillermo welcomed in November 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the shot, originally shared by FTP Models, Kara posed in a black bra and black yoga pants, showcasing her former baby bump.

Kara Bass is stunning in throwback body positivity maternity photoshoot

In the carousel of photos, Kara struck several different poses alongside six other beautiful women. In the first shot, Kara stood barefoot with a serious expression on her face.

The new mom shared a stool with one of the other models in the second slide and alternated standing and sitting in the last few slides. The last shot showed Kara donning a curve-hugging brown dress with spaghetti straps as she sat on the floor.

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara looked gorgeous, with her sleek bob parted on the side and her complexion glowing in the group photoshoot.

The photographer captioned the shot in their feed, “I want to thank my good friend Justus for allowing me to help bring her vision alive! These ladies are amazing! BODY POSITIVITY.”

Kara has done other modeling work, including another photoshoot with the same ladies for another group, this time promoting diversity.

In a Reel shared on her Instagram, Kara joined the other women as they all lay on the ground, their heads forming a circle as they peered up at the camera’s lens.

Kara captioned the post, “✨DIVERSITY✨,” adding a slew of hashtags reading #inclusion #beauty #nudetones #90dayfiance #90dayfiancé #90daypillowtalk #photoshoot #blackgirlmagic #ablednotdisabled.

Kara worked as a swimwear and fashion model before 90 Day Fiance

In addition to her work as a maternity model, Kara has also modeled swimwear and other fashion before her time on 90 Day Fiance.

She has repped brands such as GG Bikinis, Charlotte Russe, D.R.E.A.M. clothing, Carmen Sol, Jeanne Simmons Accessories, No Frills Los Angeles, and DiDomenico Design, which crafts custom pieces for special occasions.

In addition to modeling, Kara has worked as a host, singer, and Latin dancer. She is currently licensed and working as a real estate agent in Virginia, where she resides with Guillermo and their son, Nicolas.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.