Kara Bass opted for a colorful ensemble to start her day, and the 90 Day Fiance alum looked fantastic.

Kara, 30, often shares her fashionable side with her fans and followers on social media, and her outfit on Wednesday was no exception.

The TLC star shared a snap in her Instagram Stories, modeling her outfit of the day before heading out the door.

Posing in the foyer of her Virginia home, Kara donned a short-sleeved, green button-down crop top. The top was tied at her waist and featured colorful stripes in shades of blue, yellow, red, and white.

Kara paired her top with a curve-hugging miniskirt that hit just below her knees in a canary yellow hue, perfectly complementing the stripes in her top, as well as her post-baby curves. To top off the look, Kara added a pair of black ankle booties.

Other than a couple of delicate rings and some hoop earrings, Kara went light on the accessories and wore her red, shoulder-length locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves.

Kara Bass is stylish and beautiful in her outfit of the day

Kara held her phone in one hand to snap the mirror selfie and raised one lip for the pic, which she simply captioned, “Todays fit.”

90 Day Fiance alum Kara Bass is multi-talented

Before her time on 90 Day Fiance, Kara worked as a professional Latin dancer, singer, model, and balloon artist. She has traveled the world and lived in China for two years while working as an entertainer.

Some of Kara’s Instagram posts highlight her life before meeting her husband, Guillermo Rojer, getting married, and welcoming their son, Nicolas Antonio.

Kara’s modeling career includes work as a swimwear model, repping brands such as Forever 21, GG Bikinis, and D.R.E.A.M. Clothing. In 2019, Kara partnered with the non-profit organization, We Are All Connected.

The charity provides aid, such as money, shoes, and clothing, to youth in the Dominican Republic through education, learning experiences, and sports.

She also adds to her income by recording personalized videos for her fans on Cameo, where she charges $40, or $280, for a business video. She says on her profile, “I’m so excited to be able to shout out your favorite people on their specials day including birthdays, graduations, pep talks, roasts, Mother’s Day and more!”

The trilinguist – Kara speaks English, Spanish, and Mandarin – also offers videos for $50 via her DirectMe page.

These days, Kara works as a licensed realtor for Keller Williams in Charlottesville, Virginia. She runs an Instagram page dedicated to her career as a realtor, where she states, “Working with clients to help their dreams come true is the best feeling in the world.”

