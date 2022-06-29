90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass is feeling ‘grateful’ in a summery yellow dress

Kara expressed her gratitude while donning a pretty summer dress. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Kara Bass was a vision in yellow as she expressed her gratitude in a summery sundress.

Kara recently debuted a new look on social media, ditching her long extensions for her signature chin-length, strawberry-blonde bob.

However, she shared one more pic on social media while sporting her long locks in a new post aimed at showing her gratitude for the opportunities she’s been given.

90 Day Fiance newbie Kara Bass expresses gratitude in yellow dress

Tagging the photographer who captured the gorgeous shots of herself, Kara captioned her recent Instagram post, “It’s not about where you come from but where you’re going!”

“I’m feeling so grateful for all the opportunity I’ve had to go for my goals and really be able to dream. ✨” she concluded her caption on the post, along with several hashtags.

In the carousel post, Kara posed for two pictures. The first photo showed the 29-year-old Virginia native sitting pretty for her photoshoot, seated on a wrought-iron bench, resting against two pillows.

Seated outdoors, Kara rested one hand on her head and the other in her lap, looking gorgeous in her sunny-hued summer dress with flowy sleeves and a wide, low neckline that showed off her tanned skin and simple, gold jewelry that included a delicate necklace and a gold bangle bracelet.

A swipe right revealed the second shot, taken from a farther distance. The pan-out showed that Kara paired her pretty dress with a pair of nude, strappy, wedge espadrille sandals. Kara gave a closed-mouth smile to the photographer in the second photo, highlighting her flawless makeup and impeccable bone structure.

The bubbly balloon artist received plenty of positive feedback on the post, where her fans took to the comments section to gush over her.

Kara’s fans gush over her summery share

One of Kara’s co-stars from this season of 90 Day Fiance, fellow newbie Miona Bell, commented, “Pretty girl!!!❤️”

“Wow,” read another comment from one of Kara’s adoring fans while another joked, “I may go lesbian 😍🔥”

Kara thanked several of her fans, who commented that she looked “Perfect” and “Beautiful” and called her a “Beautiful Queen.”

A quick look through Kara’s Instagram Feed will show that she’s multi-talented. In addition to creating and setting up balloon arch arrangements for events, Kara also sings, dances, and models.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.