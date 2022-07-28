90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass ‘incredibly grateful’ as she reflects on wedding day with Guillermo

Kara showed her gratitude for her friends and family’s support as she reflected on her wedding day with Guillermo. Pic credit: TLC

Kara Bass reflected on her wedding day as her nuptials to Guillermo recently played out on 90 Day Fiance and showed her gratitude to her family and friends for their support.

Kara and Guillermo were one of six new couples to join Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. American-born Kara met Venezuelan-born Guillermo while they were both living and working in the Dominican Republic.

An encounter at a restaurant where Guillermo was Kara’s server soon turned into a romantic relationship. They got engaged before Guillermo joined Kara in the U.S. on his K-1 visa as they adjusted to life in America while planning a wedding in just 90 days.

Kara and Guillermo were the first couple to tie the knot this season, and their wedding played out during the July 24 episode, aptly titled Last Sip Single. Although they didn’t have much time to plan their wedding, Kara and Guillermo were able to share a beautiful ceremony with their friends and family.

This week, Kara – who recently shared which wedding dresses didn’t make the cut – reflected on her and Guillermo’s wedding day and took to Instagram to show her gratitude towards everyone who helped make their big day come together seamlessly.

“Until forever, my love. ✨❤️ @guillermorojer,” Kara captioned her post. “I feel so incredibly grateful for the support of everyone around us and the people who helped us to where we are today. We wouldn’t be who we are without you!”

Kara Bass reflects on wedding to Guillermo, shows gratitude for friends and family

Below her caption, Kara shared several hashtags about 90 Day Fiance and weddings. She was sure to tag her photographer, florist, bakery, venue, and other services that helped pull off the wedding.

In the accompanying video in her post, Kara shared a series of screenshots from the wedding day. The video opened with a shot of her wedding bouquet before showing the bouquet that Guillermo chose for his late brother, Jose Joaquin.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Next, Guillermo stood in front of a window in his suit, looking dapper, while a photo of the laptop set up to allow his family to watch the ceremony was shown.

Kara’s video showed Guillermo watching as she walked down the aisle towards him, her mom watching from her seat after giving away the bride, Kara crying while reading her, and the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife before joyfully walking down the aisle together. Kara added a few candid shots from after the ceremony taken at sunset to complete the beautiful video, which was set to the song You by Louyah.

Kara’s Instagram followers, including some of her 90 Day Fiance castmates, took to the comments where they wished her and Guillermo well in their married life.

90 Day Fiance cast, viewers wish Kara and Guillermo congratulations

Jibri Bell wrote, “Congrats guys!!!! 💚⚡️” to which Kara replied, “Thank you!! We made it!!”

Another 90 Day Fiance castmate from Season 9, Mohamed Abdelhamed, commented, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“Wow, Kara! You looked beautiful! You guys are precious! So happy for you.❤️🎉💥” read another comment from one of Kara’s fans.

Following Sunday’s episode that showed Kara and Guillermo’s wedding day, 90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter, where they critiqued Kara’s look for the day. Although some weren’t too keen on her 1940s-inspired hairstyle, most 90 Day Fiance fans felt the Virginia native looked absolutely stunning in her timeless look.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.