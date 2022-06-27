90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass debuts new look as she tells fans ‘Times are changing’

Kara changed up her look amid “changing” times. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara Bass isn’t afraid to change her look, and the 90 Day Fiance newcomer recently did just that amid “changing” times.

90 Day Fiance viewers know Kara for her typically shoulder-skimming, strawberry blonde-hued hair. However, the Virginia native was ready for a change and recently debuted a new look.

On her Instagram feed over the weekend, Kara shared a video of herself, set to the song Good Gurls by Breaking Beattz and Kzn, which she recorded as she sat in her car.

90 Day Fiance newbie Kara Bass says ‘Times are changing’ as she debuts new short hair

Kara, a self-described “cougar,” held onto her long ponytails with each hand as she stared into the camera’s lens. She opted for a blue, gray, and white patterned top with a v-neckline, accentuated with two gold chain necklaces. Her hair was parted down the middle and French-braided on each side, then gathered in a ponytail holder to form two ponytails. Kara opted for muted makeup in the first half of the video.

For the second half of the video, Kara debuted her short, shoulder-length cut with some new, face-framing blonde highlights. First, the Virginia native gently tugged on her ponytails before the screen shifted, revealing her new, short ‘do, much like the hairstyle 90 Day Fiance viewers have grown accustomed to seeing her with.

Her makeup for the second half of the video was a bit more colorful, as she added a purplish-pink lip color. Kara donned a navy tank, simple gold necklace, and delicate drop earrings to accentuate the look.

She captioned the post, “Times are changing ✂️ long hair is pretty but I really love my short hair ✨ what do y’all think?!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kara’s post received plenty of love from her followers, who took to the comments to answer whether they preferred her with long or short hair.

90 Day Fiance fans, Kara’s castmates gush over her new shorter hair

Two of Kara’s 90 Day Fiance castmates from this season showed up to comment. Emily Bieberly left a slew of heart-eyed emojis while Miona Bell commented, “Always pretty ❤.”

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Most of Kara’s followers noted that they love the TLC star, both with long and short hair.

“Love your short hair,” read one comment with another of her followers telling her the look is “so classy and timeless.”

Last month, Kara showed off her extensions, a drastic change from the chin-length bob by which 90 Day Fiance viewers have come to recognize her. In an Instagram post from February 2020, Kara debuted her then-newly chopped bob and suggested people should redefine how hair length is associated with women’s beauty.

“You ever get the vibe you wanna chop your hair off?! I sure did. 💇🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the post, adding, “Also, can we talk about how heavily people associate being feminine and beautiful with long hair?🤦🏼‍♀️.”

“I understand, it’s runs deep,” she continued in the caption. “Throughout art, history and most everything else BUT Its 2020 and perhaps it’s time to open our minds a little more to less conventional beauty ideals and stereotypes. Just sayin’ 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.