90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass confirms pregnancy following Season 9 Tell All

Kara went public with her pregnancy news following part one of the Tell All. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomers Kara Bass and her husband Guillermo Rojer are expecting their first child.

The couple’s news was announced during part one of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All, which aired on Sunday night.

Host Shaun Robinson dropped the bombshell that, for the first time in 90 Day Fiance franchise history, two couples on the stage were expecting babies.

In addition to Thais Ramone and her husband Patrick Mendes announcing they were expecting, Kara and Guillermo also announced they were expecting their first child. At the time of filming, both Thais and Kara were 16 weeks into their pregnancies.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Kara took to Instagram to share two posts announcing her pregnancy.

The first was a video Reel set to the song Slipping Through My Fingers by Ethan Hodges that Kara captioned, “Baby Rojer coming late November 2022 ✨,” also tagging her photographer and adding several 90 Day Fiance and baby-related hashtags.

Kara Bass shares pregnancy news following 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All

The video montage showed Kara and Guillermo posing for their professional maternity photoshoot. Kara looked stunning in a one-shouldered, short little black dress with feather accents on the neckline, which she paired with clear heels, her growing baby bump taking center stage. Guillermo looked dapper in his button-down shirt, blazer, and dark-washed jeans.

In a second Reel on Instagram, Kara and Guillermo teamed up to record a video which she captioned, “We can’t thank everyone enough for the immense love and support shown to us since announcing our pregnancy! We are so grateful and relieved to finally be able to share it with you!! 🙏🏼✨”

The photogenic couple sat next to each other for the video as they introduced themselves before exclaiming, “We’re pregnant!”

As Guillermo rubbed his wife’s baby bump, he added, “Well, we are very, very excited to share this news with you guys. It makes me feel so good.”

Kara, donning an adorable white crop-top that exposed her growing baby bump, chimed in, adding, “It’s something we’re super excited about and it happened very fast after we got married. But we’re super excited and we’re due at the end of November. [Guillermo’s] birthday is actually December 2, so it could actually be Guillermo’s birthday baby.”

Kara then shared that she and Guillermo have chosen to be surprised about the baby’s gender. She concluded by telling her 94,700 Instagram followers, “We’re very excited and thanks for being a part of our journey!”

Will Kara agree to Guillermo’s desire for a soccer team full of kids?

90 Day Fiance viewers may remember earlier this season when Guillermo voiced that he wanted an entire soccer team full of kids, while Kara wanted to wait before adding to their family.

Speaking to her friends about the possibility of trying for kids right away, Kara admitted, “He’s like, ‘I’m 23, I’m ready now.’ Oh hell no! I’m like, maybe [in] two, three years. Like, let’s get married, let’s enjoy married life.”

It looks like Kara had a change of heart, and Guillermo ultimately got his wish to start building a family right away. However, whether or not they’ll have a soccer team full of kids is yet to be seen.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All will air on Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.