90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava details his surprisingly indulgent prison experience

Jorge Nava detailed his prison amenities. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava detailed his prison experience and it wasn’t as bad as you might imagine.

In a clip from this Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Bares All, Jorge talked with Shaun Robinson about his time behind bars.

In 2018, Jorge was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for marijuana possession. He was released from jail in 2020.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava details prison life

“You know, it’s hard, it’s tough, like, you get depressed,” Jorge said in the clip, shared by Entertainment Tonight (ET), which you can watch here.

Jorge continued, “It’s like one of those jaw-dropping moments. What am I gonna do in here for two years?”

The California native told Shaun that after a while, prison became part of his routine and although being away from his family and friends was tough, his living conditions weren’t so bad.

“And then slowly but surely, you start to get used to prison life, it’s really not that bad,” Jorge continued. “It’s bad because you’re away from everybody in that sense, but it’s really not, like, a dangerous place.”

The 90 Day Fiance alum also talked about being recognized from the show while serving time and how he was able to lose an impressive 128 pounds.

“Prison’s kind of like high school, so I feel like, there’s a lot of chit-chatting going on,” Jorge told Shaun. “So, like, say if one prison guard recognized me, they’ll go tell another one and it spreads like wildfire and then everybody know.”

Jorge also explained that losing weight in prison was actually easy for him, and that having access to a variety of types of meals was helpful.

“It’s mainly all in the diet,” he added. “You can say vegan, you can say kosher. For religious reasons, you can have a special meal, whatever it is, they actually do accommodate that. And then I believe once a month you can order, like, McDonald’s, or like, all these other things.”

Jorge Nava’s less-than-meager prison amenities

The unit where Jorge served his time was a special one where he and the other prisoners worked and therefore earned more amenities than the rest of the units.

Jorge explained, “I was at a special unit where all the people that were there were working. It was a working part of the prison, and we had a little more than the average … like, we had a big screen TV, a couch, we could roam around, we weren’t locked up.”

In fact, things were so accommodating and laidback that Jorge even recounted inmates taking care of cats and bottle-feeding their kittens. And from what Jorge divulged, the accommodations in prison didn’t sound so bad.

“We had video games, like, any type of video game you wanted, locker full of movies,” Jorge continued of the amenities. “We even had a popcorn machine.”

Since serving time in prison, Jorge has turned his life around and has moved on from his divorce from his Russian bride, Anfisa.

Jorge is now expecting his second child with his girlfriend, Rhoda. The couple welcomed a daughter, Zara, earlier this year.

Catch what else Jorge and the rest of the guests had to say on the finale of 90 Day Bares All, this Sunday.

The finale of Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All airs this Sunday, October 31 on Discovery+.