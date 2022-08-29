90 Day Fiance’s Jess Caroline models fellow alum Molly Hopkins’ lingerie line

Jess Caroline was the model for fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins’ lingerie brand. Pic credit: @jesscaroline_/Instagram

A 90 Day Fiance alum crossover has taken place on social media. Jess Caroline and Molly Hopkins appear to have collaborated regarding Molly’s lingerie brand Livierae where Jess just modeled different looks.

28-year-old Brazilian native Jess posed in several shots showing off a lingerie set from Molly’s collection and a sports bra.

90 Day fans know Jess as Colt Johnson’s now-ex-girlfriend from Season 5 of Happily Ever After? Following her appearance on that, she was briefly on The Single Life, where Colt tried to make amends for cheating on her with his now-wife Vanessa Guerra.

Her journey was also followed on 90 Day Diaries, and viewers got to know her American husband, Brian Hanvey, whom she quickly married after breaking up with Colt.

Molly was originally on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance with her now ex-husband, Luis Mendez. The pair appeared on one season of Happily Ever After? together as well before they ended their wayward marriage.

Since then, Molly has been on The Single Life and several seasons of 90 Day Diaries and Pillow Talk.

Jess Caroline modeled lingerie for Molly Hopkins

Jess used her Instagram platform to share her collaboration with Molly, where she modeled her Livirae brand lingerie.

In the first photo she shared, Jess was wearing a light lime-colored sheer bra and matching underwear as she had her hair and makeup styled flawlessly and rocked red hair.

In the caption, Jess promoted Molly’s brand.

In Jess’ other Livirae-related post, she shared several pictures modeling a pink and multi-colored sports bra and touted its comfortability in the caption.

Jess Caroline recently showed off her weight loss transformation

In early July, Jess dropped a before and after weight loss transformation comparison picture highlighting her results from changing her lifestyle.

Jess credited a Brazilian nutritionist in her post along with a caption describing, “I decided to change… change my body, change my habits, my diet, my routine, my schedules… I’m taking more care of myself and I’m already seeing a difference, not only in my body, but in the discipline I’m having.”

She further explained, “It’s not easy, there are days when you want to give up, not work out. But I’m doing my best, I’m going to work out even when I don’t feel like it, it won’t always be perfect, but little by little I get there. I already feel much healthier and I’m happier.”

