Jasmine detailed her intense workouts on social media. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda works hard in the gym to maintain her toned physique, and she shared how she does it.

Jasmine dedicates a lot of time and energy to her workouts, which are pretty grueling.

Recently, the Panamanian beauty took her followers along with her in her Instagram Stories as she documented leg day at the gym.

Clad in a busty hot pink sports bra and black Nike biker shorts, Jasmine took to the seated leg press machine to give her quads a major workout.

Jasmine, who wore her long, dark hair in two braids for her sweat session, videoed herself as she got to work, showing her muscles flexing in action while stopping to show herself taking a deep breath.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, Jasmine worked on keeping her glutes in tip-top shape as she did some weighted squats while holding a dumbbell. She continued to flex her hamstrings and backside as she turned to the side to film herself in the gym, which she appeared to have all to herself.

Jasmine Pineda shares with 90 Day Fiance fans how she stays in tip-top shape

For her last video, Jasmine turned and faced the camera, continuing to pump iron while watching her reflection in the mirrored walls.

Jasmine’s dedication in the gym and in the kitchen — she’s a strict vegan — has made her the perfect candidate to show off the fruits of her labors as a fashion model.

Jasmine models lingerie to show off her fit physique

The brunette beauty often shares sultry photos of herself on Instagram, where she models as an ambassador for another 90 Day Fiance star, Molly Hopkins’ lingerie brand, LiviRae Lingerie.

She’s promoted the brand on her personal Instagram, noting how “confident, comfortable and beautiful” LiviRae’s pieces make her feel. She’s also helped promote the brand’s virtual fittings, something she calls a “life-changing experience every woman deserves.”

In addition to modeling lingerie, Jasmine also earns additional income on adult-content sites and runs a YouTube channel, @jasminepineda5100, where she boasts 3.14K subscribers. She also offers personalized videos on Cameo for $50 or live video calls for $150, where she promises her customers her videos will be “the most memorable.”

Will Jasmine move to the U.S. to be with Gino Palazzolo?

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ended, Jasmine stays busy in her native country of Panama as she awaits her K-1 visa to join her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, in the States.

Although they planned to start a life together in the U.S., Jasmine recently told her fans and followers that she is hopeful Gino will instead move to Panama to live with her.

In the comments section of an IG post, one of Jasmine’s fans questioned whether she and Gino would be living together soon.

She replied, “Yes darling we will- But I want him to move here.”

Gino recently traveled from his native state of Michigan down to Panama to ring in the New Year with his fiancee. Perhaps while he was in Central America, Gino was scoping out places for him and Jasmine to live.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.