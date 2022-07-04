90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda in iridescent swimsuit channels inner mermaid

Jasmine sizzled in an iridescent one-piece and channeled her inner mermaid. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda continues to sizzle in swimwear, channeling her inner mermaid with her latest beachfront share.

Jasmine garnered plenty of attention, both good and bad, during her time on 90 Day Fiance.

Her up-and-down relationship with Gino Palazzolo played out during their storyline which involved sending topless pics to exes and some very controlling behavior.

Now that Season 5 of Before the 90 Days has come to an end, Jasmine is garnering attention for more than just her behavior.

Jasmine Pineda models iridescent bikini, channeling her inner mermaid

Taking to Instagram on the Fourth of July, Jasmine shared a series of photos of herself modeling in her newest tankini.

Feeling very much like a mermaid, Jasmine captioned her carousel post, “🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️ ♥️There might be other fish and the ocean, but babe…I’m a mermaid ❤️I heard you miss me 📺?”

The first slide in Jasmine’s post showed the Panamanian beauty standing on a balcony, geotagged at Palmar Surf Camp. Jasmine’s one-piece swimsuit with a front cut-out and black, ribbon-tie front helped her channel her inner mermaid with its iridescent, scale-like pattern.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jasmine rested one arm on the handrail of her balcony for the first pose, putting her ample cleavage, toned abs, and shapely legs on display, along with her long, wavy hair and flawless makeup.

A swipe right revealed Jasmine looking like a model as she slightly leaned towards the ocean behind her, showing off her long, manicured nails and impeccable complexion as she looked behind herself for the sultry shot.

A third pic showcased Jasmine’s up-close photo skills as she gave her best serious face to the camera lens.

90 Day Fiance fans admire Jasmine’s mermaid-inspired swimwear

Jasmine’s post caught the attention of her American fiance Gino who commented, “Uhhhhh La la stunning mamasita hermosa Panamanian beauty 🔥💙🔥🇵🇦☀️,” to which Jasmine replied, “@gpalazz2 Thank you handsome 😘.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

More comments piled in, with Jasmine’s devoted followers singing her praises. One of Jasmine’s adoring fans simply commented, “Wow,” while another penned, “Perfection 🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Plenty more flame emojis and compliments showed up in the comments section along with one fan who wanted to make sure Gino knew how fortunate he is: “So stunning 🔥🔥 hope Gino knows how lucky he is!! Xxx.”

As Jasmine awaits her K-1 visa to join Gino in the U.S., she’s been sharing pics and videos from her native country of Panama, encouraging her fans to love themselves, and showing off the results of her hard work at the gym and her dedication to her strict, vegan diet.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.