90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda flip-flops on signing a prenup, says she’s ‘traumatized’ about marriage

Jasmine Pineda may have changed her mind about signing a prenup. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda might have changed her mind about signing a prenup.

This season on Before the 90 Days, viewers met Panama native Jasmine and her American-born fiance, Gino Palazzolo.

The eccentric couple seemed an odd pair, but have proven that their quirks are well-matched.

Jasmine Pineda flip-flops on signing a prenup, says divorce ‘traumatized’ her

However, they still have plenty of disagreements when things aren’t going so smoothly. One topic of contention between Jasmine and Gino was a prenuptial agreement.

During Part One of the Tell All, Jasmine was shocked to find out that Gino wanted her to sign a prenup. He had spoken with his Uncle Marco who encouraged him to protect himself before tying the knot with Jasmine.

“No, he never mentioned it to me and I’m not gonna marry [him] if there’s a prenup,” Jasmine told host Shaun Robinson.

Following Part One of the Tell All, Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories where she shared her change of tune on signing a prenup.

“After my divorce I’m actually traumatized about marriage,” Jasmine revealed. “If I ever marry again: I’m keeping my last name and signing the damn pre nup.”

Taking someone’s last name when getting married is a big deal to Jasmine. This season, 90 Day Fiance viewers watched her lose her cool when she discovered Gino’s ex was still using his surname.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine tells 90 Day Fiance fans she’s ‘not in a hurry to be anyone’s wife’

Jasmine continued her Story, “I will only marry if I’m a 100% sure about making the marriage work. I’m not in a hurry to be anyone’s wife. I already married myself.”

In two more slides, Jasmine continued her rant. “I’m not in a hurry for anything!!! I made a lot of bad decisions for being a pleaser! I’m just pleasing and prioritizing myself first!”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine concluded her rant by telling her followers, “And no kids after a minimum of 3 years of happy marriage.”

The 34-year-old Panamanian beauty’s feelings about a prenup seem to have changed. Most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers felt that Jasmine would take Gino’s money after they got married.

The current status of Jasmine and Gino’s relationship is unknown due to network constraints about sharing personal information. They’ve certainly kept 90 Day Fiance fans on their toes this season, trying to keep up with their whirlwind romance.

Part Two of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.