90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine maintains that Gino is ‘guilty’ following lipstick fiasco: ‘It’s absolutely not mine!’

It was another day and another turbulent fight between Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo on 90 Day Fiance.

In the latest episode, viewers watched as Jasmine exploded on Gino after she incidentally found a tube of lip gloss on the floor in his car.

During their car ride home after Jasmine met Gino’s parents for the first time, Jasmine dropped her phone on the passenger’s side floor and bent down to pick it up.

While looking for her phone, she stumbled across the lip gloss, which she insisted wasn’t hers and assumed belonged to a female whom Gino must have been cheating on her with.

Gino insisted he didn’t know who the lip gloss belonged to but surmised it may have been a coworker’s or a friend’s.

Unsurprisingly, Jasmine wasn’t buying it and screamed at Gino, calling him a “f**king cheater,” as he fired back, “You’re crazy.”

Their car ride ended in a parking lot when Gino told Jasmine he’d get her an Uber home while Jasmine insisted that she wanted to go back home to Panama, as she burst into tears.

Jasmine Pineda insists the lipstick in Gino’s car didn’t belong to her

Following the episode, Jasmine brought up the lip gloss fiasco by polling her Instagram followers in her Story to find out who they believed it belonged to.

According to Jasmine’s fans, a majority believed it didn’t matter whose lip gloss it was, only that Gino was “guilty anyways.”

Others surmised that the lip gloss belonged to one of Gino’s exes, while some guessed it belonged to a coworker and a “potential secret lover,” and some believed it was “Gino’s secret lover aka sugar baby’s.”

Jasmine polled her IG followers about the origin of the lipstick and adamantly denied that it belonged to her. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine stood firm in her belief and maintained that the lipstick didn’t belong to her.

In another Instagram Story slide, Jasmine explained, “The lipstick is absolutely not mine!!!”

As a staunch vegan, Jasmine pointed out that the lipstick was not vegan or cruelty-free and was also a color she doesn’t wear, pleading her case that she would never have purchased the lip color in the first place.

The Panamanian native even checked the lipstick’s manufacturer and claimed it was “fresh” and “not an old lipstick.”

Jasmine admits to compiling ‘evidence’ against Gino

“I have all the evidence and reports,” Jasmine wrote, adding a GIF of a gavel and block with the word “GUILTY.”

Jasmine says she collects “evidence” against Gino to hold against him later. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine continued her rant against Gino, telling her fans and followers that she’s been playing detective and collecting evidence against her fiance.

“When you find evidence, you put it in a plastic bag,” Jasmine wrote. “Save all the paper work from your investigation, so next time someone calls you crazy and you’re ‘overreacting’, prove them wrong with your reports.”

Jasmine is so invested in her evidence collection that she even admitted to keeping an album in her photo gallery titled “evidence.”

Gino and Jasmine’s volatile relationship continues to play out on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance

While Jasmine flipped her lid over “Lipstick Gate,” Gino has faced plenty of her actions over the years that have caused him to lose his temper, too.

Jasmine recently admitted that she used thousands of dollars — intended to purchase her wedding dress — on butt implants and hid it from Gino. On top of that, she also took some cash from her ex, Dane, to fund the cosmetic surgery.

Jasmine also hid a “goodbye” dinner with Dane from Gino, insisted that Gino pay for a high-end apartment in Panama that happened to be in the same building as Dane, and manipulated Gino into buying her a bigger engagement ring.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.