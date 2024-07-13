90 Day Fiance’s Gino Palazzolo’s rumored girlfriend identified in surprising twist

Gino Palazzolo has been spotted with a mystery woman in recent weeks amid his reported split from Jasmine Pineda.

90 Day Fiance sleuths have been paying attention to Gino’s social media activity lately, and initially, some believed that he had already found someone new after breaking it off with Jasmine.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jasmine reportedly cheated on Gino with a man named Matt Branis, whom she met at Planet Fitness.

When Gino discovered Jasmine had been unfaithful, he kicked her to the curb and out of his Michigan home.

Jasmine has allegedly been living with Matt, although neither she nor Gino have spilled any tea regarding their broken marriage on social media.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But a recent photo has been circulating online, depicting Gino posing with an unidentified brunette.

Gino uploaded the pic to his Instagram Stories, in which he and the brown-haired beauty posed inside a coffee shop.

In the caption, Gino called the woman his “good friend” and referred to themselves as “Besties.”

Gino Palazzolo’s mystery brunette companion identified

As it turns out, the woman is not Gino’s girlfriend, but she does, interestingly, have ties to Jasmine and her rumored boyfriend.

As reported by @kikiandkibbitz, the mystery woman is the ex of Jasmine’s presumed current boyfriend, Matt Branis.

Yes, that’s right – Gino is platonically spending time with the ex-girlfriend of Jasmine’s new man.

Matt’s ex, who goes by @lamia0450 on Instagram, reached out to @kikiandkibbitz to explain that she is not romantically involved with Gino whatsoever.

Despite rumors that Gino was filming for the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life with Lamia, she claims that she is not filming for the spinoff.

In fact, she says she and Gino have only met in person twice, and they are not dating.

Lamia says she broke up with Matt five years ago. She added that Gino reached out to her online after he suspected that Jasmine was cheating on him.

According to @kikiandkibbitz, Jasmine told Gino that she was spending time with her “gay bestie,” who turned out to be Matt, her rumored boyfriend.

Gino and Lamia formed a friendship amid Jasmine’s alleged infidelity

@shabootydotcom also spilled the hot tea on Instagram, writing that Lamia and Gino “are not dating, they’re just newfound friends whom found themselves with a lot in common.”

90 Day Fiance fans had suspicions that Gino and Lamia were dating, but it didn’t take long for the truth to come to the surface.

SHABOOTY shared screenshots of social media comments from 90 Day Fiance viewers, some of whom spilled that Lamia is, in fact, Matt’s ex.

Meanwhile, Jasmine has remained tight-lipped on social media about the situation, but we’re sure she’s dying to spill the beans herself.

Perhaps the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All will provide us with some answers about what really went down and fill in viewers with all of the juicy details.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.