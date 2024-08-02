90 Day Fiance’s Gino Palazzolo has been watching sexually explicit videos of his ex

Jasmine Pineda is making some salacious claims about her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

During Sunday’s second installment of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, things will get even wilder.

During Part 1, Jasmine revealed that she and Gino no longer have sex, that she’s never seen Gino completely naked, and that he has a porn addiction.

A preview of Part 2 teased that Gino was watching some porn that had the rest of the cast’s jaws dropped on the floor.

Well, now we have learned exactly what type of porn has Jasmine’s knickers in a knot.

In a new preview from Sunday’s episode of the Tell All on Instagram, Jasmine reveals that Gino has been watching sexually graphic videos of his ex.

Host Shaun Robinson is seen asking Jasmine, “You’re saying that Gino was looking at porn of his ex?” during the new preview.

With a nod of conviction, Jasmine clarifies, “Yes.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s reactions to Jasmine’s admission spoke for the rest of their castmates, their faces conveying utter shock.

Sunday night will reveal Gino’s response to Jasmine’s allegations, and we can’t wait to watch it play out.

Jasmine has opened up about Gino’s alleged addiction on more than one occasion

Gino’s addiction to porn is nothing new. 90 Day Fiance fans have heard Jasmine bring up the topic on multiple occasions, both on and off camera.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Panamanian native hinted that Gino’s porn addiction was negatively affecting their marriage.

On her and Gino’s first wedding anniversary, Jasmine uploaded a quote that read, “P*rnography can lead to compulsive and addictive behaviors, similar to other forms of addiction.”

“This can interfere with daily functioning, relationships, and overall well-being,” the post continued.

Jasmine isn’t shy about bringing up Gino’s alleged porn addiction in front of everyone—their family members included.

During Gino’s family reunion, Jasmine and Gino got into a heated argument about their sex life in front of Gino’s family.

Then, during a solo confessional, Jasmine told TLC’s producers that her husband has “a lot of deep sexual issues.”

Gino admits why he doesn’t want to have sex with Jasmine

For his part, Gino claims that he has lost his sexual attraction to Jasmine because of her behavior.

Gino has confessed that Jasmine says hurtful things to him, which destroys his libido.

On top of Jasmine’s insults, Gino admitted that his and Jasmine’s arguments get “really intense,” which adds fuel to the fire.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, 90 Day Fiance viewers were divided down the middle in the Gino and Jasmine sex debacle.

Gino’s supporters agreed that he didn’t have any reason to be sexually attracted to Jasmine after she hurled hurtful remarks at him.

Meanwhile, Jasmine’s supporters felt that Gino’s intentions were in the wrong place and that he needed to address his porn addiction before exploring an emotional and sexual connection with his wife.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.