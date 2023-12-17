90 Day Fiance’s Gabe shares an update on his marriage to Isabel — Are they still together?

90 Day Fiance couple Gabriel “Gabe” Paboga and Isabel Posada captured the hearts of viewers who watched their love story play out in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

However, it’s been a while since the pair have been on our screens, so you might be wondering if anything has changed since then.

We have the answer because Gabe recently shared an update about his life and revealed if he’s still with Isabel.

Gabe is a memorable cast member, as he was the first transgender star to appear in the franchise.

He met Isabel during one of his travels to her home country of Colombia and told her about his trans status soon after they met. He eventually made the move from Florida to live with Isabel and her two kids.

The pair had some trust issues to work through, but their biggest concern was telling Isabel’s religious parents that Gabe was trans.

He finally shared the secret, and they welcomed him with open arms, just as they did before finding out the truth.

With her family’s acceptance, the couple finally tied the knot and lived happily ever after, or did they?

90 Day Fiance star Gabe Paboga is back in the U.S.

Gabe shared a life update in a YouTube video and revealed that he was not in Colombia with Isabel, but it’s not for the reasons you might think.

The 90 Day Fiance star had an unfortunate incident happen to him while in Colombia and that led him to return to the U.S.

“I lost my phone in Colombia, and somebody managed to hack into my phone and clean out my bank account,” shared Gabe. “Everything was gone.”

“I had nothing to my name, so I immediately had to come to Miami so I could figure out everything with my bank,” explained the 33-year-old.

Gabe said he had to be there in person to sort this out, but his departure from Colombia presented another major issue since his visa was still pending.

His lawyer assured him it wouldn’t be an issue, but that was not the case when he got to the airport and met with immigration.

“They said that I actually had to pay a fine because I overstayed my visa and that I could not come back until the next calendar year, starting January.”

Are Gabe and Isabel still together?

Gabe and Isabel are not physically together at the moment, but they are still married.

“We are still together; we are still married,” said Gabe as he showed off his wedding band in the video.

However, he’s missed some major events since they’ve been apart.

“November 12th was our one-year wedding anniversary, the last day of November is also her birthday– Isabel’s birthday– and so I missed that,” confessed Gabe.

“I’m gonna miss Christmas, New Year’s Everything, and so that really sucks.”

Part 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All airs on Monday, December 18, at 8/7c on TLC.