90 Day Fiance’s Evelin Villegas treated for mystery medical issue: See the video

Rest is at the top of Evelin Villegas’ agenda as she recovers from a recent medical issue.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum’s husband, Corey Rathgeber, uploaded a video to social media this week as Evelin underwent treatment from her home.

In the video, shared to Corey’s Instagram Story, Evelin was seated inside what appeared to be her and Corey’s home in Engabao, Ecuador, as a home nurse inserted an IV into the top of her hand.

When Corey asked his wife how she was doing, she smiled slightly, telling him, “Hopeful to get better.”

In another slide, shared by Evelin in her Instagram Story, the TLC personality sat on the bed as her nurse took her blood pressure.

In the caption of the photo, Evelin thanked her medical staff, writing, “Gracias @cmprosalud por la atencion a domicilio,” which translates in English to, “Thank you @cmprosalud for the home care.”

Per their Instagram profile, @cmprosalud is a medical center located in Engabao, Ecuador, that provides medical care to nearby guests and residents.

Several hours after uploading the photos and videos of her receiving medication attention, Evelin shared her diagnosis with her 210,000 Instagram followers.

Evelin Villegas is battling Dengue ‘break-bone’ fever as a result of a mosquito bite

As it turns out, a pesky bite from a mosquito is to blame for Evelin’s health scare. She penned a message in her Stories, along with a photo of the peripheral IV catheter in her hand, along with an explanation of what happened and the anticipated course of action.

Evelin’s message, translated to English, read, “And the results are positive for Dengue.. I don’t remember being bitten by a mosquito or seeing one but good I’ll rest a lot to improve, it’s necessary after not resting for so long. Thank you all for the love always.”

Evelin explained that she tested positive for the Dengue virus. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

What is Dengue? According to the CDC, “Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito,” and a person can be infected with the virus multiple times throughout their lifetime.

Per the CDC’s website, “Each year, up to 400 million people are infected by a dengue virus. Approximately 100 million people get sick from infection, and 40,000 die from severe dengue.”

There are no specific antiviral treatments available for Dengue, but healthcare professionals recommend that infected patients stay hydrated (likely why Evelin received an IV catheter) and avoid taking any drugs containing aspirin or other NSAIDs like Ibuprofen.

Fevers are controllable with Tylenol and sponge baths, and symptomatic patients should avoid further exposure to mosquitoes. The CDC also reports that the level of risk of contracting Dengue in Ecuador is “Sporadic/Uncertain,” and diagnosis is confirmed via a blood test.

Evelin and Corey Rathgeber’s Ecuadorian luxury beachfront hotel will cater to 90 Day Fiance fans

While Evelin recuperates from Dengue, she and Corey have been talking about leaving Ecuador behind and starting a life together in the U.S.

With multiple businesses operating in Ecuador, Evelin told Monsters and Critics during a recent interview that she wants to be able to travel back and forth between her native country and Corey’s homeland.

“It’s exciting, it’s scary, and I definitely do not wanna live in the woods,” Evelin jokingly admitted.

Evelin and Corey are currently running a beachfront bar and restaurant, and next on their list is a bed and breakfast, Engabao Beach Club, which is currently under construction and will include a restaurant, outdoor showers, jacuzzi, and an infinity pool.

The 33-year-old reality TV personality says she wants to keep the 90 Day Fiance franchise in mind when it comes to what the luxury boutique hotel will offer.

“We’re trying a 90 Day package kind of thing, so fans can get special prices and things like that,” Evelin shared. “First, we wanna just work with 90 Day world and see how it goes.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.