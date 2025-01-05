90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly shows off 15-lb weight loss

Emily Bieberly is on a mission to shed her post-pregnancy weight.

The 90 Day Fiance star and her husband, Kobe Blaise, welcomed their third child, son Atem, last year.

Since becoming a family of five after moving out of her parents’ home and purchasing her first home with Kobe, Emily has been on a mission to slim down.

Her weight-loss efforts have been successful, as she recently shared with her fans.

Emily recorded an Instagram Reel on Saturday, showing off the results after dropping 15 pounds.

Emily recorded herself from home, sharing new shapewear that she’s in love with.

Emily fits back into her ‘goal’ jeans after losing 15 pounds

“I’m about to blow your mind,” Emily teased before swapping her red sweater for a sports bra and jeans.

“You all know that I have been on a weight-loss journey since having Atem, and I am proud to say that I am 15 pounds down as of today,” she said with excitement.

Emily explained the jeans she wore were her “goal jeans,” which were still a little too tight to button.

“But we’re gonna fix that,” Emily promised.

In her next slide, she had changed into the shapewear bodysuit and was able to button up her “goal” jeans.

Emily continued to gush over the bodysuit, sharing how it gives her confidence, holds everything in, and “snatches up” her body.

In her accompanying caption, Emily admitted, “I was so skeptical to try this as I’ve lost faith in snatching shapewear, but was so pleasantly surprised! 🤯”

“To say it’s tucked everything in and brought my waist in is an understatement,” she added, also including a BOGO code for her followers.

Emily’s fans congratulate her on losing some of her baby weight

And speaking of her 291,000 Instagram followers, they flocked to the comments, where many of them left complimentary feedback for the mom of three.

Several of the comments came from Emily’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Jasmine Pineda wrote, “Looking great mama 🥰❤.”

A couple more of Emily’s castmates, who are new moms themselves, chimed in.

Citra Wilson, who welcomed a daughter with Sam Wilson in June 2024, commented, “I’m still trying [to] lose weight as well after [I] gave birth to my baby. You still look beautiful tho 🥰.”

Anny Francisco, who recently welcomed a son with her husband, added, “I’m the same nothing [fits] after baby.”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Other Instagram users added to the compliments, congratulating Emily on her weight loss and telling her how “awesome” she looked.

Emily has been candid about her weight-loss journey

Emily has been known to hold herself accountable in the gym, filming herself during workouts and posting evidence in her Stories.

In 2022, Emily chatted with her Instagram followers during a Q&A and shared some of her fitness secrets.

The Kansas native revealed that despite her busy schedule and raising young children, she makes time for her workouts—even starting as early as 5:00 a.m., calling her workout sessions “me time.”

“Stay consistent and focus,” Emily reminded her fans. “Try not to get defeated if you don’t see your weight move on the scale. Remember Slow and steady wins the race.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.