90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly shares photo of stretch marks, says she ‘wouldn’t change a single one’

Emily Bieberly shared a vulnerable photo of her stretch marks and told 90 Day Fiance viewers that she’s “proud” to have them.

Emily and her Cameroonian husband Kobe Blaise joined Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance as one of six new couples among the franchise.

Emily, a 31-year-old Salina, Kansas native, shares two kids with Kobe: their son Koban and their daughter Scarlett.

Going against her parents’ one rule — don’t get pregnant again while living under their roof — Emily discovered she was pregnant with her and Kobe’s second child less than two years after welcoming their firstborn son.

The rumor mill swirled when Emily and Kobe were reportedly seen with a baby girl as they arrived for filming of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All. It wasn’t long before Emily confirmed that she and Kobe quietly welcomed baby number two in October 2021.

Emily is now happily a stay-at-home mom to Koban and Scarlett and much of her social media activity centers around her kids. As a busy mom herself, Emily often shares tips for other new moms on Instagram.

An advocate for breastfeeding and natural living, Emily recently shared an unfiltered photo of her stomach to her Instagram Stories, putting her stretch marks front and center in the snap.

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly shares pic of stretch marks: ‘I’m so proud of them’

She captioned the pic, “Someone asked me what I used for stretch marks…nothing.”

Emily continued, noting that she has no shame when it comes to her stretch marks, and shared that all moms should be proud of theirs like she is of hers.

“[I’m] so proud of them,” she continued, “Every mom should be. Our bodies carried our babies. We nourished them, sheltered them, kept them safe. We gave up our bodies for 9mo to hold our children.” She added, “I wouldn’t change a single one.”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily stands firm in her beliefs and has fired back at critics who’ve come for her over her views on openly breastfeeding her children in public and on TV.

Emily fires back at critics for publicly breastfeeding son Koban

She shared a comment from a troll earlier this year who referred to her breastfeeding Koban on national television as “grotesque and horrifying.”

Emily put the troll on blast, telling her 120,000 Instagram followers, “Breastfeeding is something special between mother and child. No one should ever tell you when you need to stop nursing.”

Despite her insistence on breastfeeding their children, Kobe felt differently about the topic and urged his wife to stop breastfeeding, noting that in his culture in his native Cameroon, it’s not typical for mothers to nurse their children past 8 to 10 months of age.

Kobe shared his unfiltered response to Emily continuing to breastfeed during an episode of 90 Day Fiance. He said, “She’s gonna be my wife and we make love, you know, and I have to suck her breasts ’cause I love breasts, to be honest. Alright? So, I can’t be sharing breasts with my son. I don’t want to sound being selfish over here, but that’s just the truth.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.