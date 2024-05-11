90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly defends Kobe Blaise’s ‘dad bod’ as he returns to underwear modeling

Kobe Blaise is back at his old job, modeling underwear, and his wife, Emily Bieberly, couldn’t be more proud.

When 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Emily and Kobe, we learned that Kobe was an underwear model working in China when they met.

Since arriving in the States, however, Kobe has been working as a quality control employee for an asphalt company and recording Cameos as a side hustle.

But now, Kobe is back to doing what he knows best: modeling men’s underwear.

He shared the news on Instagram, announcing his brand, BLAZESWEAR, which is a brand “dedicated to honoring African heritage.”

Kobe, a Cameroon native, modeled some of his brand’s briefs and boxers, which feature vibrant and unique African prints.

Teasing the brand’s launch, Kobe uploaded a photo of himself clad in some vibrantly patterned briefs.

Kobe Blaise launches his men’s underwear line, BLAZESWEAR

Kobe was photographed shirtless from the chest down, with his hands on his hips in the post, which was captioned, “If you aren’t a briefs guy don’t worry we’ve got you covered😎.”

Thousands of Kobe’s followers tapped the “like” icon, and in the comments section, he was met with a plethora of feedback.

One comment in particular, however, caught the attention of his wife, Emily Bieberly, and she responded.

Emily Bieberly shoots down a body shamer: Kobe is ‘rocking his dad bod’

“Love you Kobe, but you could have held that tummy in just a little.🥰,” the comment read.

In response, Emily wrote, “I don’t think so. He looks so good rocking his dad bod 😎.”

Others chimed in and shared Emily’s opinion — that Kobe looks great and should be proud of his “dad bod.”

90 Day Fiance fans shower Kobe with support

“We need more dad bods in men’s advertising,” voiced one of Kobe’s supporters. “Good modeling for sons 👏”

Another one of Kobe’s fans urged him to “Ignore the negativity.”

“Nothing wrong with the way he looks! No need to hold anything in!” added @myssylyssy. “Go Kobe!! Lookin good!”

Kobe continued to receive support from his fans, who left slews of fire emojis and told him that “Dad bods are life.”

Aside from his latest business venture, Kobe has plenty to keep him busy between his full-time job and his and Emily’s three kids, Koban, Scarlett, and Atem.

This season on Happily Ever After?, Kobe and Emily are sharing their continuing storyline with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

This Sunday, we’ll watch Kobe and Emily’s Cameroonian wedding take place, likely with some drama after Kobe’s friends’ blowout with Emily at the club.

As Emily teased in an Instagram post earlier this year, “I have a feeling [this season is] going to be so good.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.