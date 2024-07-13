90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise moved out of her parents’ basement and bought their first home

After years of being chastised for living in her parents’ basement, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise have purchased their own home!

The 90-Day Fiance couple has lived in Emily’s parents’ home ever since Kobe came to America.

They’ve grown their family there, raising their kids Koban and Scarlett and recently adding their youngest, Atem, to their brood.

But now, after years of saving up enough money to get out on their own, Emily’s parents have cut the apron strings, and Emily and Kobe are officially homeowners!

Per In Touch, the couple stayed close to Emily’s parents and purchased a home in her hometown of Salina, Kansas.

Per records obtained by the publication, Emily took out a $249,200 loan for the home in November 2023.

Emily and Kobe now live in their own Salina, Kansas home

The four-level house, which was listed for sale at $311,500, boasts three bedrooms, 1,510 square feet, a basement, a spacious living room, an updated kitchen, and a large dining area.

In a teaser for this Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Emily hinted to her parents, Lisa and David, that she and Kobe had looked at a couple of houses.

When Lisa asked Emily when she saw herself and Kobe moving out, Emily hesitated to respond.

David told TLC’s producers, “I think that we need to stop enabling them.”

Lisa added, “We have given them plenty of time.”

Kobe hints at home ownership on social media

Kobe poked fun at the topic earlier this year in a humorous TikTok posted in April 2024.

In the video, Kobe recorded himself lip-syncing to a Chinese song outside, as a caption over the recording read, “Get out of your in-law’s basement with your family or sing in Chinese.”

In the caption of the video, Kobe wrote, “It’s all love in the end.”

Emily disobeyed her father’s wishes and got pregnant again under his roof

When Kobe arrived in the U.S., his and Emily’s son, Koban, had already been born. Despite David’s urging for them not to get pregnant again while living under his roof, Emily discovered she was expecting baby number two soon after.

Emily and Kobe welcomed their daughter, Scarlett, in October 2021. In November 2023, Emily and Kobe revealed they were expecting their third child.

They welcomed their second son, Atem, in March 2024.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we learned that Kobe wanted to move his family to his native Cameroon.

Following his and Emily’s visit to Cameroon with the kids and Lisa and David, Kobe realized he wanted his children to grow up to understand their culture.

But when he brought up the idea to Emily, she was not on board, even though Kobe only intended to move to Cameroon for a few years at most.

Lisa and David weren’t excited about the idea, either, and worried about how Kobe would support his family while living in Africa.

It’s unclear whether Kobe still wants to move to Cameroon, but it doesn’t seem likely, given that they recently purchased their first home here in the States.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.