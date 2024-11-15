90 Day Fiance’s Ella Johnson unrecognizable in before and after weight loss glow up

Ella Johnson, a former cast member of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has unveiled a stunning weight loss transformation. Ella is nearly unrecognizable.

The 30-year-old reality TV star, who once described herself as having a controversial “Asian obsession” notably had a turbulent relationship with Johnny Zhao, a 34-year-old man from China.

Ella and Johnny’s long-distance romance was marred by complications, including COVID-19 restrictions that delayed Johnny’s plans to travel to the U.S.

The separation strained their relationship and Ella admitted to cheating on Johnny while waiting for his arrival. Despite this, Johnny forgave her, and the pair decided to continue dating.

Criticism emerged during their time on the show, as Johnny expressed a desire for Ella to lose weight—a comment that sparked backlash from viewers.

She has since embarked on a weight loss journey and is showing off the results.

Ella Johnson shares stunning before and after photos

Ella recently revealed a side-by-side comparison of herself with a throwback photo from 2019 alongside her current look. The transformation highlights her slimmed-down face, loose hair, and stylish glasses, with Ella wearing the same necklace in both images.

While Ella did not disclose the weight lost since the earlier photo, she previously shared in May 2023 that she had dropped 58 pounds, attributing her success to her full-time work on a ranch.

The former TLC star has not divulged details about her diet but working on a ranch will likely involve a very active lifestyle.

What happened to Ella and Johnny?

By June 2023, Johnny finally traveled to the U.S. to visit Ella, staying with her for several months. However, their relationship reportedly took another hit when Johnny allegedly cheated on Ella with another woman in America.

The couple experienced a tumultuous relationship marked by long-distance challenges and personal setbacks. The COVID-19 pandemic imposed significant obstacles, preventing in-person meetings and straining their relationship.

During their time apart, Ella admitted to cheating on Johnny, citing loneliness and the need for physical affection. Johnny forgave her and they continued their relationship.

Ella planned a trip to China in February 2024 to meet Johnny on his home turf, indicating a continued commitment to their relationship.

As of November 2024, there have been no official announcements regarding their participation in future 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs and it is unclear if they are still together.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.