90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva parties in designer bodysuit during night out

Darcey Silva stuns in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit for a night out. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva had a grand time last night as she partied the night away while her friend captured the fun moment on video.

The Darcey & Stacey star showed off her dance moves in her eye-catching outfit while at The Dirty Rabbit in Miami.

She wore the perfect outfit for the occasion, a black and white print bodysuit from Dolce & Gabbana, covered in the brand’s initials and other graphic prints.

The trendy piece featured a high neck and long sleeves, and it clung to Darcey’s curves — showcasing her slim and snatched waist, thanks to a recent cosmetic procedure.

Darcey had her long blonde hair in a high ponytail with a side bang framing half of her face. She also accessorized the outfit with large silver hoops.

The snap was posted by a friend of the reality TV star, EJ De Jesus, who captured Darcey inside the jam-packed bar and posted the clip on his Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @erniedejesus/Instagram

Darcey Silva gears up for Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey

Things are about to get a lot more interesting for Darcey & Stacey fans as the show kicks off its new season in a few days. There have been some changes for the Silva twins since we last saw them, but some things have remained the same.

Darcey’s love life will take center stage once again as the recently engaged star is now back to being single. We’ve seen this story play out many times before with Darcey’s other failed relationships with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks.

However, in a sneak peek for Season 4, Darcey decided to employ the services of a professional after her split from her fiance, Georgi Rusev.

The clip showed her utilizing the services of a matchmaker, and watching the newly single star back on the dating scene will surely make for an entertaining season.

Stacey Silva will also tie the knot again in a lavish ceremony this season, and we’ll see all the ups and downs she and Florian Sukaj endured during the wedding planning process.

Season 4 is less than one week away, so you can officially start the countdown.

Darcey Silva promotes Sofwave after recent treatment

The Darcey & Stacey star is not afraid to admit her love for cosmetic procedures, and she constantly promotes different treatments on social media.

A few weeks ago, the twins tried the Sofwave treatment at RejuvaYou Medical, and Darcey raved about the procedure in her post, thanking the doctor and his staff.

Sofwave’s technology is said to be a safe and effective way to treat different skin issues using ultrasound energy.

Darcey was admittedly happy with her results, as noted in her post as she showed off her glowing skin in the short Instagram snap.

“Thank you Dr.Shieh and beautiful Floy! We had the best experience today! Your treatments are amazing!” wrote Darcey in the caption.

“We loved the Sofwave! Feels like the fountain of youth! Love you guys!” she added.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.