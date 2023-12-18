90 Day Fiance’s Cleo and Christian are ‘still together’ despite ‘hellish’ one-month breakup

Cleo had everyone excited when she recently teased a mystery man on social media, but it wasn’t a mystery after all.

The 90 Day Fiance star confessed that she’s still in a relationship with Christian Allgood and that they’ve been together for quite some time.

We assumed the couple had split because, well, they announced their breakup back in October. Cleo revealed that the distance and harsh public scrutiny proved too much for their relationship.

However, the breakup was short-lived, and unbeknownst to us at the time, Cleo and Christian reconciled soon after.

The UK native recently confessed that the one-month split from Christian was the most “hellish” days of her life as she happily announced that they are “still together.”

That might be a disappointing revelation for viewers who witnessed Christian’s shady behavior towards Cleo on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Christian didn’t win over anyone with his behavior, but fans of the show adored Cleo and wanted her to dump Christin and find someone new.

However, that hasn’t happened yet because Cleo and Christian are still going strong.

Cleo threw us off course with photos that had us thinking she had met someone new.

However, she just took to Instagram with recent photos of her and Christian to clear up any confusion about them being together. The first snap showed them holding hands at a fancy restaurant, and the other featured the couple posing for a selfie.

“Seeing as there’s still some confusion, we are still together,” confessed the 32-year-old. “In all honesty…it shouldn’t be that surprising.”

Cleo noted they were apart for less than a month, but “That month was hellish.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also noted that during their time apart, “We never stopped caring.”

Cleo says Christian knows he ‘can’t mess up again’

Cleo stated in her post that she’s “not oblivious to the negatives of our past, but we love wholeheartedly and I’ve always believed there’s room for growth.”

As for Christian, she issued a stern warning to the Minnesota native that he had no more chances left after several mess-ups.

“He knows that if he cares about us he can’t mess up again, that he has to be committed or he finds out…” proclaimed Cleo. “People can only grow with trust and love. I choose hope over fear.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.