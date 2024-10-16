90 Day Fiance’s Chidi responds to Rayne calling him a ‘scammer’ and hints she used him to get on the show

Chidi and Rayne have been at the center of the drama throughout 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7, with fans questioning how long they’ll last and whether they would be invited to the Tell All.

Things took a dramatic turn last week when Rayne claimed they were uninvited from the season-ending event and that she was cut up about it because she planned to perform a Mariah Carey song for Chidi.

Naturally, that made 90 Day Fiance fans question whether their big blow-up on Sunday’s episode, which culminated in Rayne storming out of Chidi’s sister’s home with her belongings, wasn’t really the end of their relationship.

Viewers who have watched the 90 Day Fiance universe for a decade know that reality TV rules dictate that some couples can bounce back from the most terrible arguments.

Fortunately, it seems that wasn’t the case here because Chidi is now blasting Rayne for things she’s said about him and his family.

In a series of Instagram posts, the 33-year-old told Rayne that he’d “rather be boy and breastfed than live with your constant insults and hate.”

He then asked her why she called him a “liar, scammer and deceiver.”

Chidi opens up about the first night he talked to Rayne

Chidi then claimed that Rayne told him during the first night they chatted in 2018 that she had “never been loved by anyone before” and that “the two fathers of her children hated her and wanted to kill her.”

He also said that Rayne was told by her pastor that she should “see a psychiatrist after she had spoken of alien conspiracies and the Illuminati.”

Chidi added that he “felt deeply for Rayne” and was “there for her.”

He said that Rayne “confessed her love” for him mere weeks later and that, after two years of dating, they broke up for three years until Rayne reconnected with him.

“She informed me about a TV show she had applied for,” of course, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Chidi claims Rayne tried to bring another Nigerian man on to the show

Chidi then spoke about how they tried to make things work for the show and “agreed on a fresh start.”

However, Chidi claims that he told her about his celibacy before she arrived in Nigeria and that she reacted by blocking him and calling Emmanuel “also a blind guy here in Nigeria, whom she dated before returning to me.”

Chidi alleges that Rayne went to producers to find out if Emmanuel could join her during her visit to Nigeria, but they declined because “they didn’t have a contract with him.”

Despite Chidi and Rayne not attending the reunion, they seem devoted to spilling their dirty laundry on social media to allow observers more insight into their story.

We think it’s fair to say there’s no coming back from their arguments, and we may never hear from them again on the show due to the drama hitting social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. Stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.