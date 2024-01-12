90 Day Fiance’s Brandan DeNuccio gets into social media war of words with critic: ‘I hope you die’

What started as a gleeful upload from Brandan DeNuccio ended with a harsh exchange of words.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently shared photos of himself and his wife, Mary DeNuccio.

The pair — whose troubled relationship played out during Season 5 of the spin-off series — recently enjoyed a day on the water.

Brandan took to his Instagram feed to share some photos from their outdoor adventure in a post he captioned with the lyrics to Led Zeppelin’s song, Thank You.

Brandan and Mary stood at the edge of a canoe as they shared a laugh in the pics, and in the last shot, they added a red heart emoji to make it appear as though Mary was holding it between her hands.

“If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you. When mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be you and me.❤️,” read Brandan’s accompanying caption.

In the post’s comments section, Brandan’s followers remarked on his and Mary’s relationship, many wishing them continued luck in their marriage and as new parents.

Brandan DeNuccio fires back at a hater on Instagram

One comment, however, came from one of Brandan’s naysayers, who left a few choice words for the reality television star.

“I hope you fall,” they penned.

At first, Brandan kept his response lighthearted, jokingly replying, “Don’t worry we know how to swim.”

Brandan and an Instagram nemesis exchanged jabs. Pic credit: @brandan.denuccio18/Instagram

But an hour later, Brandan fired back with an insolent comment.

“And I hope you die,” Brandan added.

Mary and Brandan’s storyline was one of the most toxic in 90 Day Fiance history

When Brandan isn’t getting into online spats with Instagram followers, he has plenty to keep busy.

Aside from overindulging in video games, as he and Mary admitted during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All, Brandan is a new father to his and Mary’s daughter, Midnight.

After the couple welcomed their daughter, Mary disclosed that Brandan was still focusing most of his time on playing video games and not being the best husband, either.

Mary told the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that he would get enraged and call her derogatory names.

Off the bat, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were skeptical about Brandan and Mary’s relationship lasting long-term.

Between Mary’s extreme jealousy, financial difficulties, and what viewers perceived as “trauma bonding,” they surprised 90 Day Fiance fans when they began trying for a baby and then went through with tying the knot.

Despite their tumultuous storyline, Brandan and Mary are sticking it out as they adapt to their new roles as Mom and Dad.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.