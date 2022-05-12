90 Day Fiance’s Ben Rathbun shares shirtless post, writes reflective message about guilt and failure

Ben Rathbun shares a shirtless Instagram photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun has been doing a lot of self-reflection following his controversial appearance on the popular TLC show.

He recently shared a message on social media and opened up about guilt and failure amid lots of criticism regarding this relationship with Mahogany Roca.

The couple’s glaring age difference was a major topic of conversation for viewers who slammed the 52-year-old for using his religion to justify his relationship with the 22-year-old.

Throughout the season, the backlash intensified despite Ben’s attempt to make his relationship with Mahogany work.

During the Tell All it became very clear that the two were still on very different pages despite Ben’s revelation that he had returned to Peru without the cameras. Now it seems their romance is over for good, so Ben has refocused on his faith and family.

Ben Rathbun shares shirtless photos and writes a reflective post

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently shared a few shirtless photos on Instagram along with a post about self-reflection.

In the photos, Ben appears to be standing in his bathroom and staring into a mirror. He used the images to further emote his self-reflective message.

“Reflection is hard,” wrote Ben in the post. “It takes honesty and vulnerability. When I look at the reflection in the mirror of TV, social media, people‘s opinions, my own expectations, the Bible, and yes, even the literal mirror. I don’t like what I see.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I see failure and guilt … and disappointment,” he admitted.

This is not the first time that Ben has admitted to being disappointed in his behavior on the show as he shared a similar message a few weeks ago.

Back in April, Ben admitted that he didn’t represent his faith and family well and promised to do better.

Pic credit: @ benrathbun27/Instagram

Ben Rathbun says he’s focusing on faith and his family

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued his sobering message in the Instagram post.

Ben continued to share the meaning behind his bathroom/mirror photo and how it is reflective of his own life.

“The steam and heat of life fog up the glass. And when things cool down I hope to see love, healing, and forgiveness,” wrote Ben– who has admittedly been inundated with negativity since his appearance on the show.

A few weeks ago, the TLC personality took a break from social media for the sake of his mental health but has since returned with renewed focus.

“I’m focusing on faith and family right now,” said Ben. “I know better days are ahead because I still believe that love always wins.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.