90 Day Fiance’s Ashley shares before-and-after photos of impressive weight loss ahead of her wedding

Everyone loves a good glow-up, and Ashley Michelle is the latest 90 Day Fiance star to show hers off.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ashley has been working hard behind the scenes to sculpt herself into a more svelte, healthier version.

Ashley’s hard work and dedication to fitness have paid off because she looks amazing and feels better than ever.

This week on 90 Day Fiance, we watched the emotional moment when Ashley tried on wedding dresses.

Her mom and her sister accompanied Ashley for the occasion, and she elevated her wedding day look when she added her signature accessory: a quartz tiara.

On Instagram, Ashley posted photos of herself clad in the gown she chose at the bridal shop and revealed that the dress has undergone some changes since she first slipped into it.

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Michelle reveals she was 60 lbs. heavier when she first tried on her wedding dress

Ashley uploaded a side-by-side photo depicting herself the first time she tried on the dress, next to a second photo in which she added the quartz tiara.

The most noticeable difference between the two photos was Ashley’s physique.

As she noted in the caption, Ashley purchased her dress when she was still roughly 60 pounds heavier, and it caused quite a difficult scenario for her seamstress.

“THE DRESS!” Ashley began her caption before explaining how her weight loss affected her wedding day.

“Like I said I’m #teamntomuch and bought my dress a year too early 😂 so the left is me about 60ish pounds heavier,” she continued.

“The right: same dress about 60 pounds lighter. The poor seamstress had to cinch in about 10 inches around the waist 🤯,” Ashley concluded her caption, also tagging the boutique that designed her crown, adding the hashtags #90dayfiance, #k1visa, #weight loss inspiration, #thedress, #weightlossgoal, and #destinationweddings.

Ashley’s fans and followers are impressed with her weight loss and her wedding day look

The 34-year-old witch from Rochester, New York’s photos caught the attention of many of her followers, who headed to the comments to gush over her wedding day look and her weight loss efforts.

“Oh this is stunning, the crown is absolutely breathtaking!” wrote one of Ashley’s admirers.

Another Instagram user penned, “👏👏👏 Amazing!! It’s not easy losing weight, getting fit and keeping it off. Looking for inspiration 🙌”

“Beautiful! I need a link for the crystal crown! 🤩” another fan told Ashley.

Ashley’s fans were impressed with her physical transformation. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

How did Ashley lose the weight and keep it off?

Anyone who follows Ashley on Instagram knows that working out has become a regular part of her life and has contributed to her thinner frame and healthier mindset.

Ashley opened up about how much time she spent working on slimming down before her wedding day.

When asked by another Instagram follower how often she worked out to achieve her new trimmed-down figure, she revealed that she hit the gym five to seven days per week.

Ashley reveals how often she works out to maintain her new physique. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TTLC.