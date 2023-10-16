90 Day Fiance’s Ashley reveals she and Manuel have ‘dabbled in sex magic’

The 10th Season of 90 Day Fiance definitely took things up a notch with an array of quirky characters, one being Ashley, a self-proclaimed witch.

We’re just getting into the storyline with Ashley and her Ecuadorian boyfriend Manuel who, like the rest of us, was shocked and a bit confused by the proclamation.

However, spoiler alert! Manuel has now embraced Ashley’s witchy ways because she recently revealed they’ve “dabbled in sex magic.”

That’s quite a turn from Manuel’s initial reaction when he arrived in the U.S. and Ashley explained that she was a witch.

Manuel, who is from the Catholic faith, understood that to mean she dabbled in black magic.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Ashley must have cast a spell on Manuel because they’ve been doing some magic in the bedroom.

Ashley and Manuel have dabbled in sex magic

Ashley and Manuel walked the red carpet for the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 celebration that took place in New York.

The pair had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and Manuel confessed that Ashley had told him about being a witch while they were dating, but he didn’t “really pay attention to it.”

Well, he’s paying attention now because Ashley spilled some tea about their sex life and confessed that they’ve “dabbled in sex magic.”

As for what sex magic entails, Ashley explained, “Oh it looks like a number of different things… a little bit of sigil work, little bit of mantra work. You put it underneath the bed or the pillow, you get after it.”

“[Works] every single time” she added.

Ashley says she’s the first witch on 90 Day Fiance

During her chat with the media outlet, Ashley noted that she wants to represent witches in a positive light, and noted that she’s made history by being the first witch on the show.

“I think I am the first official witch [in the 90 Day Fiance franchise]. I think there have been some people that may have dabbled in tarot here or there, but this is my job,” she said.

Ashley said her job as a witch, seer, and healer entails helping other people build their online brands in spirituality.

She aims to help others be the best version of themselves using “tarot, astrology, the Akashic records…”

“That’s what I do and so we use magic to do this, we use manifestation to do this, we use mantra work to do this, we use all sorts of things to do this and shadow work specifically,” she explained.

As for her romance with Manuel on the show, let’s see if Ashley’s magic can help to keep their relationship intact.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.