90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Michelle reveals whether she and Manuel are having a baby

Ashley Michelle is dishing on whether she and her husband, Manuel Velez Rojas, are ready to start a family.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Ashley and Manuel during Season 10 of the flagship series, and the couple is continuing to share their journey this season on Happily Ever After?.

We’ve watched these two navigate some intense arguments and disagree on just about everything, particularly Ashley’s student loan debt.

Now that things have seemingly settled down off-camera, Ashley is opening up to her Instagram followers about her personal life.

During a recent Instagram Story, Ashley interacted with her 51,800 Instagram followers with a Q&A she titled, “Feeling like a Q&A! Lay em on me!”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ashley’s followers submitted their questions for the 90 Day Fiance personality, and one question, in particular, concerned whether she and Manuel plan to expand their family.

Ashley Michelle talks about having babies with Manuel

“Any babies in the future?” read one of the questions.

Ashley delivered her answer in video form, recording herself from home.

“I’m sorry, Boo, but I did not lose a hundred pounds just to put half of it back on,” Ashley began with a chuckle.

“So that’s a … to be continued,” she added.

Ashley lost 100 pounds through hard work and dedication

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley worked hard to drop 100 pounds, so, understandably, having a baby isn’t on her calendar any time soon.

The self-dubbed “Gym Girlie” has been committed to her workouts, including cardio, weight-lifting, and teaching spin classes.

In addition, she’s changed her diet to help transform her physique and get herself healthier, which certainly shows.

Although Ashley isn’t ready to have a baby with Manuel, rumors swirled last year that Ashley had a bun in the oven when she was spotted at a red carpet event cradling her midsection.

It turned out that Ashley was not, in fact, pregnant, obviously, and that her pose threw 90 Day Fiance fans for a loop.

Ashley is already a stepmom to Manuel’s two teenage children, who live in his native Ecuador, seemingly with his former baby mama.

Will Ashley and Manuel expand their family in the future?

Whether Ashley and Manuel intend to start a family together remains to be seen.

It sounds as though Ashley wants to enjoy the fruits of her labors after dropping an impressive amount of weight.

She’s also hinted on Instagram that she’s gearing up to prep for a fitness competition, so getting pregnant now would interfere with her current goals.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.