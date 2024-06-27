90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Michelle responds to speculation she used Ozempic to drop 100 lbs

Ashley Michelle is shooting down rumors surrounding her epic weight loss.

The 33-year-old has dropped a significant amount of weight since she was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers in Season 10.

In fact, the Rochester, New York-based witch has dropped an impressive 100 pounds — quite the feat.

Although Ashley makes it clear on Instagram that she is dedicated to her fitness routine and making smart choices in the kitchen, apparently, some skeptics have questioned whether she used a popular Type 2 diabetes drug instead.

Taking to Instagram to shut down any gossip, Ashley shared a compilation video showing off her before-and-after physiques.

The Reel began with text asking, “Is it Ozempic?” as Ashley shared a “before” photo of herself.

Ashley Michelle promotes a healthy diet and regular exercise for weight loss

In the next slide, Ashley showed off her current figure as she got to work in the gym.

Text over the video asked, “Or the motha f**kin grind?”

In her accompanying caption, Ashley told her followers, “Listen up babe, it doesn’t really matter how anyone else feels about glp-1s, gastric bypass, vsg surgery, wegovy or anything else.”

Ashley continued with a lengthy caption, pointing out that surgery and medication are “tremendous aids in helping to fight obesity.”

However, as Ashley noted, surgery and medication “can not and will not replace a consistent, healthy diet along with MOVING YOUR BODY.”

Ashley continued, writing that losing weight is a mental and spiritual transformation, and encouraged her fans to look deeper and find a program that works for them.

“And keep going – you deserve happiness just like the next person ✨,” she concluded her message.

Ashley mentors clients looking to lose weight

As part of her online work, Ashley offers weight-loss mentoring to her clients.

Before signing on with Ashley, she asks that her potential clients take “The Quiz for A Witch on a Weight Loss Journey.”

“Take this quiz to discover which goddess archetype you need to be working closely with to reach your weight loss, health, and fitness goals,” Ashley directs her followers on the site.

Per her Instagram bio, so far, the self-described “Gym Girlie” is down 108 pounds.

Along with diet and exercise, Ashley has incorporated her healthier new lifestyle into her continued weight-loss efforts, teaching spin classes in addition to her witchy work.

Ashley often plugs her favorite nutritional supplements online, including her 90 Day Fiance castmate Jasmine Pineda’s vegan protein.

Ashley shares her weekly workout schedule

Earlier this month, Ashley referred to herself as a “self-proclaimed cardio bunny” and encouraged her followers to take their time with their fitness journeys.

Ashley shared her weekly routine, breaking it down by day.

Ashley targets her quads/glutes/hamstrings on Mondays, back/bis/tris/delts on Tuesdays, takes a rest day on Wednesdays, works her glutes/hams on Thursdays, shoulders/back/abs on Fridays, quads/glutes/calves on Saturdays, and utilizes another rest day on Sundays.

