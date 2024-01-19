90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Michelle defends her and Manuel’s ‘cringe’ public bathroom hookup

During last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez Rojas shocked viewers.

Despite their otherwise tumultuous relationship, the couple proved just how compatible they are in the bedroom… er, bathroom, rather.

To quell an argument they were having in a parking lot, Ashley and Manuel took things inside the bathroom of a cafe, where they got hot and heavy and squashed their beef with some very public hanky panky.

The look on Ashley’s face when she spoke with TLC’s producers after her and Manuel’s sex sesh said everything we needed to know, although she jokingly claimed that she was simply in need of some company during a trip to the ladies’ room.

Following the episode, Ashley received negative feedback about her and Manuel’s NSFW bathroom moment.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She took to Instagram to defend her “cringey” behavior and made it clear that there is absolutely no shame in her public copulation game.

Ashley Michelle isn’t ashamed of her and Manuel’s ‘cringe’ moment on 90 Day Fiance

Clad in a risque corset, leggings, and thigh-high boots, Ashley struck a few poses and uploaded them to her feed, set to the tune Go Off by Doja Cat.

“So, word on the street is some cringe s**t went down on a little show you may have heard of,” Ashley began her accompanying caption.

The self-proclaimed witch continued, “I think it’s time we made a few things clear: I am a woman fully embodied in my sexuality. Being sexual doesn’t make me or you any less divine.”

Ashley added a pitch for her brand, StarSeedShadows, which she noted is “authentic, unapologetic and stands for anyone who desires and deserves to let their freak flag fly.”

90 Day Fiance fans and castmates support Ashley

Ashley found plenty of support in the comment section, where her fans, including one 90 Day Fiance co-star, showed her some love.

Ashley’s 90 Day Fiance Season 10 castmate, Jasmine Pineda, responded to the post with a gif featuring Paris Hilton that read, “Iconic.”

“Why tf was it cringey?!” asked another one of Ashley’s IG followers.

Jasmine Pineda was among those who commented in support of Ashley’s post. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

“I loved it I thought it was iconic and relatable 😂 vanilla ah people find it cringe cuz they’re afraid of s3xuality.. you don’t need to explain anything girl!”

One Instagram user found it funny that Ashley and Manuel kept their mics on during their rendezvous and didn’t see why people were making such a big deal out of their “quicky in public,” with other fans encouraging Ashley to “Get it.”

The comment section supports their girl. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

Ashley and Manuel aren’t shy about getting busy, whether it’s in public or behind closed doors.

Ashley revealed that she and her Ecuadorian lover have dabbled in “sex magic,” which she says consists of “a little bit of sigil work, little bit of mantra work.”

“You put it underneath the bed or the pillow, you get after it,” Ashley told Entertainment Tonight in October 2023. “[Works] every single time.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.