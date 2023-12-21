90 Day Fiance’s Ariela Weinberg undergoes cosmetic enhancement — See the results

Ariela Weinberg is in love with her new look.

The 90 Day Fiance personality recently underwent a cosmetic procedure to enhance her lips.

On Instagram, Ariela uploaded footage of herself before and after having a lip-blushing touchup performed.

Ariela had her initial lip-blushing performed two months ago and returned to have the work touched up.

The mom of one shared a video of herself in the chair before and after the touchup. In the after video, Ariela’s lips were pinker and shinier, and it was obvious she gave her pout a zhuzh.

In the caption, Ariela wrote, “@kayladarlingink did my lipblush touch up and I love it! Obviously, the first day, it’s a little swollen, but it now looks amazing!”

“I just throw on a little lip gloss, and I am ready to go,” she continued. “I can never get lipstick to stay on anyway! I’m very happy with her work.”

“Give Kayla a follow @kayladarlingink. She also does other permanent makeup,” Ariela concluded.

90 Day Fiance fans are loving Ariela Weinberg’s lip-blushing results

Ariela’s fans and followers were in love with her results, too, and commented on her new and improved lips.

“You’re so gorgeous!!” wrote one of Ariela’s admirers.

Another Instagram user said of Ariela’s touchup, “It looks great! I love the color.”

“You look gorgeous love the color,” commented another one of Ariela’s fans.

Ariela’s Instagram followers comment on her lip-blushing results. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

What is the procedure Ariela had on her lips?

So, what exactly is lip blushing? It’s a semi-permanent tattoo, usually inked in a natural color to mimic the lips’ natural shade.

Lip blushing eliminates the need to apply lipstick every day, enhances the shape of the lips, making them appear fuller and more symmetrical, and gives the appearance of fuller lips without using injectable fillers.

Several of Ariela’s fans wanted to know how painful the procedure was. According to WebMD, the procedure isn’t considered terribly painful, but applying a localized numbing agent is an option.

Ariela had her first lip blushing done in October 2023 in her new hometown, Las Vegas, Nevada, and called it a “great way to define your lips without actually making them bigger.”

“I love the results so far,” Ariela said of her initial procedure, also gushing about the convenience.

“And all you have to do once their healed is put on some lip gloss, and you’re good to go!” she wrote.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.