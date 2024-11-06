90 Day Fiance’s Anny Francisco and Robert Springs welcome baby no. 3

90 Day Fiance star Robert Springs took to social media to make a special announcement on Wednesday morning.

He and his wife, Anny Francisco, are parents to baby number three.

Robert revealed on Instagram that Anny had given birth to their third child earlier that day.

“He’s here 9Lb 7oz,” the veteran reality TV star wrote in an Instagram statement.

“What a great day happy birthday son,” he added alongside three American flag emojis.

It’s no surprise that Robert took to social media to share the happy news because he and Anny have been keeping fans updated on every step of the pregnancy.

Robert announced the pregnancy in June with an Instagram story about the pair at the beach, but the background got tongues wagging because it looked like a movie theater.

It’s been a hard few months for Anny and Robert

Last month, Anny shared on social media that she suffered a pregnancy scare in which she thought she was going into pre-term labor.

At the time, the TLC star dished that she was “scared” because she was only 34 weeks into her pregnancy.

She later updated followers to reveal that her baby was fine and that the issue was “too much Amniotic fluid.”

The 35-year-old continued to share video updates holding her baby bump as she continued the third trimester.

The couple has yet to confirm their new son’s name. They will share that news with fans in due course.

Anny and Robert are already parents to their daughter, Brenda.

The couple announced in 2020 that their son, Adriel, died at seven months old.

Anny and Robert could return for another season of 90 Day Fiance

Despite debuting on 90 Day Fiance in 2019 and being one of the most drama-free couples to grace the franchise, they continue to get called back to appear on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

The spinoff features franchise veterans watching the latest episodes of the various iterations of the 90 Day Fiance universe series and offering their commentary on them.

These episodes have been better than watching the shows at some points because of the couple’s unfiltered opinions.

It’s unclear whether Sharp Entertainment has offered Anny and Robert a return for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? to capture the months leading up to the birth of their third child.

That information is rarely revealed beforehand, so we must stay tuned for more details.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus at TLC. You can stream Seasons 1-10 on Discovery+ and Max.