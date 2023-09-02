90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem shares inspiring message to her granddaughter from Rihanna

It’s a celebrity-reality TV star interaction we didn’t have on our bingo cards — Rihanna sending a DM to Angela Deem.

90 Day Fiance personality Angela Deem recently uploaded a video of one of her granddaughters singing The Monster, which Rihanna collaborated on with rapper Eminem.

Angela recorded her granddaughter as she belted out the tune inside the car.

When she finished singing, the little girl looked at the camera and asked, “Rihanna, do you think you could help me? I really love you and your songs. Thank you. Love you!”

Angela tagged the Fenty Beauty mogul in the caption, which read, “SHE SO CUTE @badgalriri she loves her some RHIANNA

#QUEENS #QUEENOFME.”

As it turns out, Rihanna caught wind of the video because one day later, Angela uploaded a screenshot of a DM she received from Rihanna herself after watching the little girl sing her song.

Rihanna sends a DM to Angela Deem on Instagram

Rihanna wrote to Angela, “Ahhhh her cute lil accent is too much!!! She is precious! Keep going baby girl!!! Thanks for sharing this with me.”

Angela added the accompanying caption, “THANK YOU SO MUCH @badgalriri you made her so happy and I love you from the bottom of my heart WE LOVE YOU QUEEN.”

You might be surprised to learn that Rihanna is a legitimate fan of the 90 Day Fiance franchise and some of its cast members, including Angela.

The Barbadian megastar follows Angela and her castmate, Yara Zaya, and 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram account on Instagram.

Does this mean Angela and RiRi are BFFs now? We highly doubt that, but it was certainly very cool of Rihanna to reach out to Angela and make her granddaughter’s day.

Meanwhile, Angela is stirring up controversy on 90 Day: The Last Resort

While Angela isn’t busy recording videos on social media, the TLC star is making waves on 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, The Last Resort — and we’re sure Rihanna is having a field day watching it play out.

Angela is working with a team of therapists to improve her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi. However, his appearance has been entirely virtual while still living in Nigeria as he awaits his K-1 visa.

Of course, a 90 Day Fiance spinoff featuring Angela wouldn’t be complete without some turmoil along the way — and that’s exactly what 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers got a taste of during last week’s episode.

When Angela decided to join Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods in the hot tub, things unsurprisingly got out of hand and ended with Angela getting up in Liz’s face and producers jumping in to intervene.

Angela took up for “underdog” Big Ed after Liz shot him down for cheating during their group therapy challenge. When Liz decided to leave the hot tub, her comment to Angela about “speaking over everyone” ignited a spark in the feisty Meemaw.

Angela chased after Liz, putting her fingers in her face as she unleashed a barrage of insults and profanities, prompting TLC’s producers to remind Angela that other guests were staying at the resort and urge her to tone it down.

The 57-year-old Georgia native didn’t let off the gas, though, and tried to follow Ed and Liz into their hotel room. The next day, Angela met with one of the therapists to address her anger issues.

Angela claimed that Liz’s tone and body language when mentioning her talking over other people triggered her and reminded her of the issues in her marriage to Michael.

“I’m not taking it,” Angela confessed to her counselor. “I took a whole year with my husband, lying, cheating. Especially if you’re right in my face telling me I done something I ain’t, I do go off cuz I’m not taking it from no one.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.