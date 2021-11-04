90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem is promoting adult toys and critics are grossed out

Angela Deem has decided to promote adult toys, and she is receiving negative attention for it. Pic credit: TLC

Controversial 90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem has taken her promotions to the next level by partnering up with an adult toy manufacturer, much to the disgust of the 90 Day community.

Angela dropped her shameless promotion on her Instagram page where she is pictured holding up two different models as she is wearing a shirt with a description that could be seen as TMI in a position that is almost too revealing.

As soon as the post went live, Angela Deem haters were quick to share the post with their own sentiments of disdain.

Angela has been pushing her promo game hard, and this is not the first time she’s gotten negative feedback for the things she is trying to make money on.

Angela Deem is now promoting adult toys

In her promotional post, Angela holds two different versions of adult toys for a new company that she is promoting. In the filtered picture, Angela is also wearing a shirt that says, “Bras suck.”

In the photo, her legs are also open and the picture stops just shy of showing the camera what kind of underwear Angela is wearing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption she lets her followers know where they can buy it and the discounts that are being offered by going through her.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates Anny Francisco and Paola Mayfield were among the followers who commented their support of Angela’s promotion.

Angela’s promotion post on Instagram. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

90 Day Fiance critics were disgusted by Angela Deem’s adult toy promotion

90 Day critics across Instagram shared Angela’s post and added their negative comments about her and what she is trying to do.

One popular fan page known to troll Angela reposted the picture and added the caption, “That poor vibrator.”

Another well-known fan page shared Angela’s picture and captioned, “Nooooooo (sad/crying face emojis).

In the comments section of that post, more Angela haters chimed in with their opinions on Angela’s post and promotion.

One person referred to the dissolution of Angela’s friendship with her ex-best friend Jojo and said, “Oh hell no. No wonder JoJo ran away. Disturbing. Gross…..I hope Michael seeks a divorce from her.”

Another person shared that they found the post comical while someone else expressed being grossed out by remarking, “I think I just threw up in my mouth.”

More disturbed critics gave their opinions on Angela’s promotion. Pic credit: @mommysaysbadwordslive/Instagram

Most recently, Angela appeared on 90 Day Bares All where she flashed the camera her nether regions after having flashed her breasts at the Happily Ever After? Tell All.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.