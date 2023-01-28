Angela Deem of 90 Day Fiance fame let loose for a carefree video and danced like no one was watching.

The controversial TLC star may have been dancing like no one was watching, but they definitely were.

It looked as though Angela was enjoying her own company ahead of the weekend as she recorded some solo videos on TikTok on Thursday night.

One such video saw Angela recording from her porch outside, scantily clad in a black bra and a pair of red and blue shorts, sporting a multi-colored manicure on her nails, and wearing several gold chains and a variety of rings on her fingers.

She pulled her bleached blonde hair into a high ponytail and wore an elastic headband for the casual weeknight shenanigans.

Angela held her phone with one hand while lip-syncing into a wine bottle, which she held with her opposite hand.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem is on the ‘Highway to Hell’ in solo lip-syncing performance

The song Highway to Hell by AC/DC was the tune for the TikTok, and Angela mouthed the words, using her bottle of white wine as her makeshift microphone.

The 90 Day Fiance star chose not to caption the video, letting her song and dance antics do the talking. The video received over 3,800 likes as of the publishing of this article, and some of her followers showed her some love in the comments section.

“You got it girl,” wrote one of her admirers, while another asked, “when are we having a fire pit at aunties house?? Angela we see you.”

“Get it girl,” read another comment from a follower, and another wished Angela a “great day!”

Pic credit: @angeladeem1.27/TikTok

It seems as though Angela was enjoying her alone time last night. She also recorded a lip-syncing duet with a fellow TikToker, singing along to the song Hero by Mariah Carey. Angela captioned the TikTok, “truth Queens are heroic.”

Possibly after imbibing vast quantities of her bottle of wine, Angela recorded yet another TikTok from the same location on her porch, this time as she lounged on the sofa.

With one hand above her head, Angela lip-synced to the song Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen, made famous by the movie Dirty Dancing. “That feeling is destiny,” read the caption.

Angela has been known to record duets with another person in particular, her TikTok crush, Billy, real name Vasilios Bill Sotiropoulos. Many 90 Day Fiance viewers felt that Angela was acting hypocritically, however. She got flirty with Billy online but wasn’t happy about her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, being on Instagram and talking to other women.

Angela and Michael Ilesanmi’s marriage on the rocks

Angela’s worst fears came true when she discovered through a friend that Michael was having an online affair with a younger woman. After she begged Michael to deactivate his Instagram, he ignored her pleas and used the app to communicate with his new woman for over two months.

It’s unclear whether Angela and Michael are together present day, but during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, Angela confirmed that she was filing for divorce from her husband of three years.

“Right now, divorce is definitely on the table,” Angela told cameras. However, she left viewers scratching their heads with her last statement.

“I’m definitely gonna file,” she added. “That doesn’t mean I’m gonna sign.”

Will Angela finally cut ties with Michael, or will she continue to hold onto hope that their long-distance marriage has what it takes to last?

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.