90 Day Fiance: Yve shows off bikini photo, says she was living her ‘best life’ before Mohamed

90 Day Fiance star Yve Arellano recently shared a photo of her in a bikini on her Instagram story.

Yve emphasized that she was living her best life before meeting Mohamed.

Yve was living her best life

Yve took to her Instagram to show off her photo in a sexy brown bikini.

Yve also posted another photo of herself on a boat wearing a stunning white bikini and captioned it with, “and just to be clear from any projections, I’m not a lonely person.”

“It’s just not in my DNA. Before I met (Mohamed), I was livin’ my best life.”

Yve and Mohamed have recently been going through some rough patches, so Yve posting to her Instagram story more photos of her in a bikini just may spark more negative emotions from Mohamed, considering he doesn’t like Yve to be so revealing.

Yve says that she is not a Muslim woman and did not promise Mohamed that she would never wear a bikini

In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, after the couple had met with Yve’s friends so that they could question Mohamed’s intentions, Yve mentioned to the camera crew that she is not a Muslim woman and that she doesn’t know what Mohamed expects from her.

On the drive home from dinner, the two got into a heated argument because Yve had posed in a bikini. Mohamed was under the impression that Yve would never wear a bikini again; however, Yve had never made that promise to him.

Mohamed had wanted Yve to dress more appropriately and not as seductive in public, even though the two initially met after Yve had posted a pic of herself in a bikini, and Mohamed slid into her DM’s.

Yve and Mohamed have a lot to discuss regarding his lack of interest in seeing her in a bikini and her free-spirited identity.

Mohamed has been very back and forth with Yve about what he wants, and some believe that he picks and chooses which Muslim rules to follow as long as it applies to him at the time.

The two are now faced with many differences, so who knows exactly how long they will last if they can not overcome those differences and if Mohamed can not compromise on what Yve wants.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.