90 Day Fiance: Yve opens up about her special needs son, shares healthcare tips for other parents

90 Day Fiance star Yve opens up to her followers about her special needs son and offers advice.

90 Day Fiance star Yvette Arellano recently shared some tips for parents of children with special needs in an Instagram post.

Yvette also offered some insight into her situation.

Yvette offers tips and advice to other parents with special needs children

In a recent Instagram story, Yvette talked about PCS (Personal Care Services).

Yvette explained that PCS is a unique program to help children with special needs. She mentioned that she and her son had to determine if they would qualify for the services by having a care coordinator from the insurance company come and assess the medical conditions.

Yvette mentioned that her son had received the services for a couple of years; however, because of the pandemic, there was a shortage of workers for over a year.

Yvette gives hope to other parents in the same predicament by explaining her struggles over the years and how she persevered through it

Yvette captioned her post by saying, “Medical health care & services 101: Special needs parents are practically #scientists & #fight & #research EVERYTHING!!! When #tharan was 15 months old the #drs told us he would inevitably need a #kidney transplant.”

“It took the doctors 9 years or so to finally tell me, he’s doing so well because of how well I’ve taken care of him. I’ve worked part-time the entire time he’s been alive & gave up the only full four days (2 weekends a month),” she continued the post’s caption.

Yvette also clarified the hard work her son’s father has contributed over the years and just how much sacrifice has been made.

“His father has him for 7 years to squeeze work in to ensure he is the healthiest he can be. But at times that meant working every day maybe not just the full day for 2-3 weeks at a time with no day off.”

Despite their difficult circumstances, Yvette says her son has helped her develop into a more well-rounded person.

“My son has made me a better #parent #advocate & #practitioner & at this point no #transplant for another 10-20 years according to new tests and data.”

“We will find out in a few months if he’s still stable with this status. Don’t even think this #mommy would ever jeopardize this & #fighting this hard to extend her child’s life to let that be taken away!!! Thank you for the (heart emoji) and #positivevibes from all of you, it really means the world to me (red heart emoji).”

Yvette taking time to share her journey of parenting a child with special needs, and offer tips to other parents, was a very much needed inspiration.

